Ruckus In Bulandshahr After Friday Namaz Over Mahant Narsinghanand's Remarks; 8 Detained

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A ruckus broke out after Friday Namaz in Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district yesterday as people pelted stones at police personnel in protest against remarks made by Dasna Devi Temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand of Juna Akhara.

Eight people have been detained in connection with the incident and a huge police contingent has been deployed in the area. On information, several senior officers of police and administration reached the spot and PAC teams dispersed the crowd.

On September 29, Narsinghanand had participated at a programme in Ghaziabad's Lohianagar, where he reportedly made some remarks about Prophet Mohammad. This enraged Muslim community people who launched a protest after the Friday prayers.

It has been learnt that the protesters even reached near Dasna Devi temple. When police took some protesters into custody, the others started pelting stones at the police team.

Later DM and other officers appealed to the people to maintain peace. SSP Shlok Kumar said no police personnel was injured in the incident but the area has been wrapped under tight security and efforts are on to maintain peace. IG Meerut Zone Nachiketa Jha has inspected the spot.