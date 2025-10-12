RTMNU Enters Guinness World Records For Largest University Anthem Recital
The university set four records, including Guinness World Records, Asia Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the World Record Book of India.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 4:06 PM IST
Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) paid homage to Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj on Saturday with the mass recital of the university's anthem ‘Yaa Bharatat Bandhubhav Nitya Vasu De', and registered its name in the Guinness World Records.
The event was organised by the National Service Scheme Department, Student Development Department, Sports and Physical Education Department and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Adhyasan of the university at the ground near Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative Building.
The university made history by setting a total of four records, including the Guinness World Records. In addition to the Guinness Record, the university was recognised in the Asia Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the World Record Book of India for the largest simultaneous participation in singing a university anthem.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Ashish Deshmukh, and comedian Bharat Ganeshpure were present at the event.
On the 57th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, with 16,000 participants singing the rendition on the ground and 52,000 more joining online, the University broke the earlier record of 5,000 people singing together.
Guinness World Records representative Emma Brain announced the achievement, while Vice Chancellor Madhavi Khode Chawre presented the certificate to the organising committee.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted that the message of humanity and national unity given by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj is becoming increasingly relevant when the world is on the verge of conflict.
"No religion, caste, or sect is greater than the religion of humanity. Let us follow the religion of humanity, and this will be a true tribute to the Rashtrasant," Gadkari said.
Comedian Bharat Ganeshpure highlighted Maharaj’s teachings, explaining through humour how individuals can navigate life with compassion and purpose.
