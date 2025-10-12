ETV Bharat / state

RTMNU Enters Guinness World Records For Largest University Anthem Recital

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) paid homage to Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj on Saturday with the mass recital of the university's anthem ‘Yaa Bharatat Bandhubhav Nitya Vasu De', and registered its name in the Guinness World Records.

The event was organised by the National Service Scheme Department, Student Development Department, Sports and Physical Education Department and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Adhyasan of the university at the ground near Jamnalal Bajaj Administrative Building.

The university made history by setting a total of four records, including the Guinness World Records. In addition to the Guinness Record, the university was recognised in the Asia Book of Records, the India Book of Records, and the World Record Book of India for the largest simultaneous participation in singing a university anthem.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Ashish Deshmukh, and comedian Bharat Ganeshpure were present at the event.

On the 57th death anniversary of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, with 16,000 participants singing the rendition on the ground and 52,000 more joining online, the University broke the earlier record of 5,000 people singing together.