RTI Reveals Cops Assault Hotel Staff At Thrissur's Peechi Police Station
The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, after complaints from customers who dined at "Food and Fun," a restaurant owned by the Lalise Supermarket group.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST
Thrissur: An incident of alleged assault has surfaced from the Peechi police station in Kerala's Thrissur after a video of the incident surfaced. The incident comes after a similar incident at the Kunnamkulam police station two years ago.
It was seen in the footage, which was released following a Right to Information (RTI) request, that the station house officer and officials were assaulting a hotel staff member.
KP Ousep, the owner of Pattikkad Lalis Hotel in Thrissur, obtained the visuals of the assault through RTI after a 1.5-year legal battle. The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, after complaints from customers who had dined at "Food and Fun," a restaurant owned by Ouseph, which is part of the Lalise Supermarket group.
Based on the complaint, Peechi sub-inspector PM Ratheesh summoned Rony, the restaurant manager, and another staff member to the police station. The CCTV footage shows the SHO slapping Rony inside his room and another police officer assaulting another employee. Ousep alleged that he later paid a bribe to the complainant as requested by the police, footage of which has also been released.
Ousep also stated that he and his son were called to the police station in connection with the case and were humiliated by the police. He requested the footage to find evidence of the humiliation. However, the police rejected his application, citing various security reasons. Ousep added that he received the video only after 1.5 years.
In April 2023, VS Sujith, president of the Chovannur Mandalam Youth Congress, was assaulted at the Kunnamkulam police station by five officials. He was taken into custody after he questioned the police for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening his friends who were standing by the roadside, he said. In this case, too, the CCTV footage of the incident was obtained through an RTI.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has taken up a case on its own initiative into the assault, it said on Thursday. After the footage surfaced, KSHRC member V Geetha directed the Thrissur district police chief to conduct an urgent inquiry, an official statement said.
The police have been directed to submit a detailed report within three weeks, KSHRC added. Congress leaders have demanded strict action against the police officials involved in the incident.
A protest march was held in front of Kunnamkulam police station on Wednesday night. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded the immediate dismissal of the officers involved in the custodial torture case.
Police on Wednesday said that it had taken disciplinary action against five officers who manhandled Sujith after a custodial torture complaint was raised against them in 2023. The Judicial First-Class Magistrate of Kunnamkulam directly registered a case, and the trial is ongoing, a police officer said.
[With PTI inputs]