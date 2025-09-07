ETV Bharat / state

RTI Reveals Cops Assault Hotel Staff At Thrissur's Peechi Police Station

Thrissur: An incident of alleged assault has surfaced from the Peechi police station in Kerala's Thrissur after a video of the incident surfaced. The incident comes after a similar incident at the Kunnamkulam police station two years ago.

It was seen in the footage, which was released following a Right to Information (RTI) request, that the station house officer and officials were assaulting a hotel staff member.

KP Ousep, the owner of Pattikkad Lalis Hotel in Thrissur, obtained the visuals of the assault through RTI after a 1.5-year legal battle. The incident occurred on May 24, 2023, after complaints from customers who had dined at "Food and Fun," a restaurant owned by Ouseph, which is part of the Lalise Supermarket group.

Based on the complaint, Peechi sub-inspector PM Ratheesh summoned Rony, the restaurant manager, and another staff member to the police station. The CCTV footage shows the SHO slapping Rony inside his room and another police officer assaulting another employee. Ousep alleged that he later paid a bribe to the complainant as requested by the police, footage of which has also been released.

Ousep also stated that he and his son were called to the police station in connection with the case and were humiliated by the police. He requested the footage to find evidence of the humiliation. However, the police rejected his application, citing various security reasons. Ousep added that he received the video only after 1.5 years.

In April 2023, VS Sujith, president of the Chovannur Mandalam Youth Congress, was assaulted at the Kunnamkulam police station by five officials. He was taken into custody after he questioned the police for allegedly misbehaving with and threatening his friends who were standing by the roadside, he said. In this case, too, the CCTV footage of the incident was obtained through an RTI.