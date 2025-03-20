ETV Bharat / state

RTI Activist Shot Dead In Bihar's Aurangabad

The victim, Ranjit Paswan, ran a YouTube channel and also worked as a compounder at a private hospital.

A journalist and RTI activist was shot dead near Matpa village under Kutumba police station of Aurangabad district on Thursday
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

Aurangabad: A journalist and RTI activist was shot dead near Matpa village under Kutumba police station of Aurangabad district on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Ranjit Paswan (38 years), a resident of Jamua village, ran a YouTube channel and also worked as a compounder at a private hospital owned by Dr Janmajeya Kumar. He was on his way to the hospital when three miscreants stopped him on the way and after a few words shot him dead. By the time locals reached the spot, the miscreants fled on a bike.

On being informed, Kutumba police station in-charge Akshayvar Singh reached the spot with his team and took stock of the situation. However, Paswan's family members insisted on senior officials visiting the spot to investigate the matter. They said Paswan used to highlight social problems through his YouTube channel. Paswan's mother Vimala Kunwar lodged an FIR against three persons. She named Sintu Singh, Cheeku Singh and Vinay Singh, residents of Jamua village in the FIR. Vimala stated Sintu held Paswan and Vinay shot him dead. Cheeku was riding the bike, the FIR stated.

"A team of forensic experts have collected some evidence from the spot and the culprits will be arrested soon. The body has been handed over to the deceased's family after postmortem," said Sanjay Kumar Pandey, Aurangabad Sadar SDPO. He said two persons have been detained in this connection and are being questioned. Paswan is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

