Karnataka RTC Employees Announce Indefinite Strike From Dec 31, Govt Bus Services To Be Disrupted

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' Joint Action Committee has announced an indefinite strike commencing December 31, 2024, to press the state government to address their longstanding demands. This action is likely to disrupt public transportation across Karnataka, affecting daily commuters and holiday travellers.
DEMANDS OF THE TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES
Payment of Salary Arrears: Employees seek the disbursement of pending salaries totalling approximately Rs 1,785 crore for the period between January 2020 and February 2023.
Provident Fund Dues: There is a demand for the settlement of Rs 2,900 crore in unpaid provident fund contributions.
Dearness Allowance for Retirees: Retired employees are owed Rs 325 crore in dearness allowance, which remains unpaid.
Implementation of the Shakti Scheme: The government owes Rs 2,000 crore under this scheme, which aims to provide free bus travel for women.
Fuel Bill Payments: An additional Rs 1,000 crore is pending for fuel expenses incurred by the transport corporations. The state government has yet to officially respond to the strike notice. Previously, Transport Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged the employees' concerns and assured them that he would discuss their demands with the Chief Minister. However, as of now, no formal negotiations have been scheduled.
The impending strike by Karnataka's transport employees underscores the pressing need for dialogue between the state government and the workforce to address financial discrepancies and ensure the smooth functioning of public transport services. Commuters are advised to seek alternative travel arrangements and stay updated on developments as the situation unfolds.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ramaswamy, a representative of the Joint Action Committee of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations, expressed disappointment that the government has not yet initiated discussions regarding the planned protest on December 31, 2024. Ramaswamy noted that union leaders had travelled to Belagavi to engage with relevant authorities and ministers, staging a demonstration in front of the Suvarna Soudha. During this protest, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Navalagunda MLA Konareddy received their memorandum outlining the employees' demands. Minister Rao assured the delegation that he had communicated their concerns to the Chief Minister and would actively work towards a satisfactory resolution.
The employees' demands include the settlement of 38 months of pending salary arrears, the implementation of a new wage revision effective from January 2024, and the extension of cashless health insurance benefits to all transport corporations.
Division Among Employee Unions
The strike call has led to a split among employee unions. While the Joint Action Committee is spearheading the strike, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations Federation has expressed opposition, stating they will not support the bandh. This division has created uncertainty regarding the strike's potential impact.
Possible Potential Impact of the Transport Strike
If the strike proceeds, it is likely to cause significant inconvenience to the public, especially during the New Year festivities. The four major transport corporations--Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and North-Western Road Transport Corporation (NWRTC)--collectively serve millions of passengers daily.
Advice to the Passengers
As the December 31 deadline approaches, the Joint Action Committee remains hopeful for a prompt and favorable response from the government to avert the indefinite strike.