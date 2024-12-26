ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka RTC Employees Announce Indefinite Strike From Dec 31, Govt Bus Services To Be Disrupted

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' Joint Action Committee has announced an indefinite strike commencing December 31, 2024, to press the state government to address their longstanding demands. This action is likely to disrupt public transportation across Karnataka, affecting daily commuters and holiday travellers.

DEMANDS OF THE TRANSPORT EMPLOYEES

Payment of Salary Arrears: Employees seek the disbursement of pending salaries totalling approximately Rs 1,785 crore for the period between January 2020 and February 2023.

Provident Fund Dues: There is a demand for the settlement of Rs 2,900 crore in unpaid provident fund contributions.

Dearness Allowance for Retirees: Retired employees are owed Rs 325 crore in dearness allowance, which remains unpaid.

Implementation of the Shakti Scheme: The government owes Rs 2,000 crore under this scheme, which aims to provide free bus travel for women.

Fuel Bill Payments: An additional Rs 1,000 crore is pending for fuel expenses incurred by the transport corporations. The state government has yet to officially respond to the strike notice. Previously, Transport Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao acknowledged the employees' concerns and assured them that he would discuss their demands with the Chief Minister. However, as of now, no formal negotiations have been scheduled.

The impending strike by Karnataka's transport employees underscores the pressing need for dialogue between the state government and the workforce to address financial discrepancies and ensure the smooth functioning of public transport services. Commuters are advised to seek alternative travel arrangements and stay updated on developments as the situation unfolds.