RSS Workers Attacked During Religious Event in Jaipur, 10 Injured

RSS workers were attacked during a 'Jagran' programme after an altercation with Naseeb Chaudhary and his son, who have been taken into police custody.

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

RSS workers were attacked during a 'Jagran' programme after an altercation with Naseeb Chaudhary and his son, who have been taken into police custody.
Jaipur: Ten people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were injured after being attacked by some people during a religious programme at a temple here, police said on Friday.

A ‘jagran’ programme was underway in the temple on Thursday night on the occasion of Sharad Purnima. When prasad was being distributed among devotees, two people who live in the neighbourhood objected to holding the event late at night, they said.

After an altercation over the issue, the accused called others and attacked people with a knife, in which 10 RSS workers got injured, they said. Six of the injured have been admitted at Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment.

Accused Naseeb Chaudhary and his son have been taken into custody and efforts are on to nab others involved in the attack, the police said, adding further probe is on. Agitated by the incident, some people blocked the Delhi-Ajmer National Highway for some time. However, they lifted their dharna late Thursday night.

