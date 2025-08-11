RSS To Launch A Massive Drive In Poll-Bound Bihar

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going to launch a massive drive in Bihar, coinciding with the Assembly election notification, campaign and polling, which is expected to boost the prospects of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming polls.

Though the programmes will be a part of RSS centenary celebrations that will start from Nagpur on October 2, in Bihar, it will be advanced to September, keeping in mind the elections that are expected to be held in November this year.

“The centenary celebrations will kick off from Nagpur on the Vijayadashami Day, which falls on October 2. However, the programmes in Bihar will start from September 22. Various events right from the panchayat levels and blocks to district and state headquarter levels will be a part of it,” said Rajesh Pandey, Kshetra Prachar Pramukh (area publicity chief) of Bihar and Jharkhand told ETV Bharat.

Pandey added that various meetings on a wide range of topics, discussions, Hindu congregations and social harmony meetings would be among the programmes that would be organised.

“We will invite eminent people from different sects, communities and castes to participate in our social harmony meetings to discuss unity, upliftment of the society, social ills and discriminations and steps to remove them, among other things.

Over one-and-a-half dozen organisations of the Sangh would participate in them, taking the views of their parent institution among the people.

These include Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Sanskar Bharti, Arogya Bharti, Vigyan Bharti, Vidya Bharti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Rashtriya Shaikshanik Mahasangh, Itihaas Sankalan Yojana, Ayurved Parishad, Grahak Panchayat, Purv Sainik Seva Parishad and Seema Jagran Manch.

As per information available with ETV Bharat, around 1.1 lakh volunteers and workers of the RSS and its various wings would fan out across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be notified in October first week after the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) ends with the publication of final revised electoral rolls on September 30. The polling will be held in November.

In such a scenario, the RSS events would also be undertaken intensively till November and will directly benefit the BJP and NDA in the elections. It has been noticed in various state elections that the BJP and its allies are able to notch a decisive victory only when the Sangh whole-heartedly supports them. Its events have made a direct impact on polls.

Asked about this correlation, RSS functionary Pandey said, “The programmes that will be held in Bihar will be a part of our nationwide centenary celebrations so they should not be attached with the Assembly elections. We had announced grand centenary celebrations four years ago. Moreover, the poll schedule in the state has not been released yet.”