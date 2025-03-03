At RSS's 'Saas-Bahu Sammelan' In Rajasthan, Mothers-in-law And Daughters-in-law Demand Mutual Respect

Barmer: In a bid to strengthen family relationships, a unique 'Saas-Bahu Sammelan' (Daughter-in-law-Mother-in-law conference) was organized by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday.

Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pairs from different communities thronged the sammelan held in the building of the local Jangid Samaj of Barmer on Sunday evening.

In the conference, women shared their experiences and highlighted the importance of the relationship between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the society. The participating women stressed on the importance of mutual respect between the two. During the program, mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pairs were honored with shawls and souvenirs.

'Duty Of Mother-in-law To Treat Daughter-in-law As Daughter'

Addressing the program, a participating mother-in-law said that she treats her daughter-in-law like a daughter which has kept her family united for years. She said that her daughter-in-law had passed 12th at the time of marriage, but the family allowed her to carry on her further studies which helped her qualify NEET.

“We hope that she will also get a job in the coming time. It is the duty of the mother-in-law to treat her daughter-in-law as a daughter, so that the family can run well. At the same time, the daughter-in-law should also perform her duty while taking care of the dignity of the house,” the woman said.

Likewise, a participating daughter-in-law, who attended the Saas-Bahu Sammelan, said that every mother-in-law wants her daughter-in-law to be good, that is why every mother needs to give good values to her daughter.

“The mother-in-law should treat the daughter-in-law coming home as a daughter so that she can live happily in her in-laws' house,” she said.

Senior RSS pracharak Nandlal Baba linked the relationship of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law to the ups and downs in life and said that the relationships were important and should weather the tough phases.

“Lord Rama also had to spend 14 years in exile and Krishna was also born in jail. The relationship of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the family is the basis of love and the whole family is connected with this love. Staying together in happiness and sorrow, performing one's duty and taking the name of God will help in running the vehicle of life smoothly,” Baba said.

Addressing the conference, RSS Barmer division Sanghchalak, Manohar Lal Bansal said that such a program about mother-in-law and daughter-in-law was probably seen for the first time in Barmer.

“This topic has become important because the importance of family is being forgotten in our society due to the influence of western culture and the increasing incidents of families breaking up,” Bansal said.

“The relationship of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the family should be like that of mother and daughter. It is very important to have values in the family and there should be regular communication among the family members”.