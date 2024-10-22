RSS Pracharak Kidnapped In Narela, Asked To Pay Ransom Through QR Code; Three Held

New Delhi: Three persons were arrested on charges of kidnapping a 'pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Narela area of ​​Delhi. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 50,000, asking him to make an online payment by scanning a QR code.

It has been learnt that a group of five men abducted Kuldeep Kumar Tiwari from near his car in Narela on October 20 and pasted a ransom note on the wall. When Tiwari's family learnt about the matter, they immediately informed police.

On the basis of CCTV footage and mobile tower locations, police intercepted the accused's car near Sonipat. Finding themselves getting nabbed, the accused pushed Tiwari out of the car and tried to escape but police arrested three of them. Presently, the accused are being interrogated. As soon as the family came to know about this, they immediately informed the police and investigations were initiated.

During investigation, it was revealed that the abductors had asked Tiwari to pay Rs 50,000. After which, Tiwari dialled the number of a person and asked him to make an online transfer of Rs 20,000 on a QR code given by the miscreants. The person on the other side blatantly refused and after hanging up provided the number from which he got the call along with the QR code to police.

Police tracked the car on the basis of the mobile location and shared the information with Haryana Police when they found the vehicle entering the state. Then, Narela Police laid a trap near Sonipat and became alert on seeing a white car approaching. Initially, the accused tried to escape by throwing Tiwari on the road but the police team chased the car and nabbed three persons.

Earlier RSS district in-charge Jitendra Kumar Bhardwaj had died under suspicious circumstances in Narela area. Police are busy investigating the entire case.