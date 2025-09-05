RSS' Meeting Of All India Office Bearers Gets Underway In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Several issues including the Sangh's activities of the year will be discussed in the meeting.
Published : September 5, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Jodhpur: The meeting of all India office bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and organizations inspired by it started on Friday at Adarsh Vidyamandir in Lal Sagar, Jodhpur.
At the onset, Sarsangchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosbale offered flowers to a portrait of Bharat Mata. In the meeting which started with the collective recitation of the Sangathan's mantra, the organizations sought new experiments in their respective fields. All India officials of 32 organizations are participating in the three-day meeting which will end on Sunday. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will also attend the meeting.
Head of Publicity of RSS Sunil Ambekar said all six Sahasarkaryawahs and President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar, Organization Minister Milind Parande, Chief Director of Rashtra Sevaka Samiti Shanta Akka, Chief Worker A. Sita Gayatri, President of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Dr. Rajsharan Shahi, Organization Minister Ashish Chauhan, Dr. Dayal Singh Pawar, Minister of Organization Chandrashekhar, President of the Ex-Servicemen's Service Council, Lieut. General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Organization Minister BL Santosh, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram President Satyendra Singh, Organization Minister Atul Jog, Seema Jagran Manch Coordinator Muralidhar are participating in the meeting at this time.
In the coordination meeting, the activities of the year will be shared. This apart, social harmony, family enlightenment, environment friendly living, civic duty, Union Centenary programmes and the National Education Policy 2020 will be discussed.
The auditorium where the meeting is being held is designed through Rani Abakka Gate and Haldighati Gate, symbolic of Indian women's struggle against colonialism 500 years ago. Also, Bhaktimati Meera Bai, Khezdli's environmental sacrificer Amrita Devi has been decorated with beautiful rangoli.
