RSS Is Brainwashing Students Through Its Activities In Schools, Colleges: Karnataka Minister
Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the ideology of the RSS is to divide society and spread hatred among people.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Bengaluru: A day after urging the Karnataka Government to ban RSS activities in Government premises, Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge waged a scathing attack on RSS, accusing it of creating a divide in society and spreading hatred on communal lines.
Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said the ideology of the RSS is to divide society and spread hatred among people. There is nothing progressive and pro-society in its ideology. "If what I am saying is wrong and the RSS ideology is really good and progressive, why then are no BJP leaders sending their kids to RSS shakhas. Why only the people of backward classes and Dalit communities are being pushed into these shakhas," he asked.
Defending his demand for banning RSS activities in the Government premises like schools, colleges, parks and public places, Kharge accused that RSS has been brainwashing students through its activities in schools and colleges. "This needs to be opposed and stopped. Organisations like RSS should be kept away from our country to achieve economic progress and social equality," he said, clarifying that he did not demand a ban on RSS.
He also sought to know why the RSS volunteers are allowed to carry lathis during their marches. "Will you allow it if other organisations started carrying lathis to their programmes? Why this preferential treatment for RSS? What is so special about RSS?" he asked.
Claiming that he was not an anti-Hindu but against the ideology of the RSS, which has no place for the constitution, Priyank urged the RSS to reveal sources of its funding. "If RSS is an NGO, why has it not been registered yet? Where is it getting huge funds from? Why has RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat been given such huge security? The RSS must answer these questions for people to know its real face," he said.
Training his guns on the BJP, Kharge said, without the RSS, the BJP will be a big zero. Similarly, RSS will be zero without religion.
The BJP hit back at Kharge and dared him to ban RSS if he and his party had guts. "You are not the first one or the last one to be talking about banning RSS. RSS is not brainwashing anyone, but it seems you are brainwashed. If you don't know anything about RSS, come for a discussion, we will tell you what RSS is," said C T Ravi, BJP MLC and BJP's former National General Secretary.
