RSS Is Brainwashing Students Through Its Activities In Schools, Colleges: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: A day after urging the Karnataka Government to ban RSS activities in Government premises, Karnataka IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge waged a scathing attack on RSS, accusing it of creating a divide in society and spreading hatred on communal lines.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said the ideology of the RSS is to divide society and spread hatred among people. There is nothing progressive and pro-society in its ideology. "If what I am saying is wrong and the RSS ideology is really good and progressive, why then are no BJP leaders sending their kids to RSS shakhas. Why only the people of backward classes and Dalit communities are being pushed into these shakhas," he asked.

Defending his demand for banning RSS activities in the Government premises like schools, colleges, parks and public places, Kharge accused that RSS has been brainwashing students through its activities in schools and colleges. "This needs to be opposed and stopped. Organisations like RSS should be kept away from our country to achieve economic progress and social equality," he said, clarifying that he did not demand a ban on RSS.

He also sought to know why the RSS volunteers are allowed to carry lathis during their marches. "Will you allow it if other organisations started carrying lathis to their programmes? Why this preferential treatment for RSS? What is so special about RSS?" he asked.