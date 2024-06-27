ETV Bharat / state

RSS General Secretary Holds 3-Day Meeting In Lucknow After BJP's Poor Uttar Pradesh Results

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Topics of the three-day meeting include RSS's centenary year celebration preparations, Guru Dakshina programme and other organisational issues. The meeting assumes significance as it is being held after the Lok Sabha elections and BJP's poor performance in Uttar Pradesh.

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary (ETV Bharat/ File)

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale is conducting a three-day meeting with the 'pracharaks' (preachers) of east Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

The meeting comes amid BJP's review of party's poor performance in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. While analysing the reasons, it has come to light that the target for Sangh's expansion has not been achieved and this is believed to have impacted the party's performance. Since RSS failed to expand its reach, it has not been able to increase the voting percentage even among people having the same ideology, RSS insiders said. This has come as a cause of major concern within RSS.

This concern is clearly visible in the ongoing meeting of the pracharaks. The meeting started on Wednesday at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar and will continue till Friday. Hosabale reached Lucknow on Wednesday morning. All-India chief 'pracharak' (preacher) Sawant Ranjan is also present at the meeting. Discussions pertaining to preparations for the centenary year of RSS and other issues are being discussed.

The organisation's centenary year is starting from the Vijayadashami 2025. But Sangh's expansion target in eastern Uttar Pradesh has not been met yet. At the organisation's executive board meeting held in Prayagraj in 2022, a target was set to expand till the mandal level. But, in the provinces of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the organisation has not yet reached the mandal level. This has worried the top leadership of Sangh.

The organisation insiders feel that due to absence of branches at the mandal level the voting percentage could not be increased despite all efforts resulting which, the results were not as per expectations.

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, RSS had worked hard to build a positive public opinion. It had organise 10,000 drawing room seminars in each constituency. However, since target was not achieved till the mandal level, meetings could not be held in the eastern region. Thus, a lower voting percentage was registered in metropolitan cities namely Lucknow and Kashi. Infact, Kashi province has recorded the worst results.

The first day of the meeting was attended by regional executive pracharaks. On the second day, the meeting was held with the provincial and co-provincial pracharaks of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Discussions were held on Sangh's expansion, work and Guru Dakshina programme while the pracharaks have been asked to focus at the grassroot level.

On the last day, a meeting will be held with the regional officials. Recently, Sangh Shiksha Varg has been completed in all the provinces.

