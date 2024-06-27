RSS General Secretary Holds 3-Day Meeting In Lucknow After BJP's Poor Uttar Pradesh Results

Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale is conducting a three-day meeting with the 'pracharaks' (preachers) of east Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

The meeting comes amid BJP's review of party's poor performance in Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. While analysing the reasons, it has come to light that the target for Sangh's expansion has not been achieved and this is believed to have impacted the party's performance. Since RSS failed to expand its reach, it has not been able to increase the voting percentage even among people having the same ideology, RSS insiders said. This has come as a cause of major concern within RSS.

This concern is clearly visible in the ongoing meeting of the pracharaks. The meeting started on Wednesday at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar and will continue till Friday. Hosabale reached Lucknow on Wednesday morning. All-India chief 'pracharak' (preacher) Sawant Ranjan is also present at the meeting. Discussions pertaining to preparations for the centenary year of RSS and other issues are being discussed.

The organisation's centenary year is starting from the Vijayadashami 2025. But Sangh's expansion target in eastern Uttar Pradesh has not been met yet. At the organisation's executive board meeting held in Prayagraj in 2022, a target was set to expand till the mandal level. But, in the provinces of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the organisation has not yet reached the mandal level. This has worried the top leadership of Sangh.

The organisation insiders feel that due to absence of branches at the mandal level the voting percentage could not be increased despite all efforts resulting which, the results were not as per expectations.