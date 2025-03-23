RSS Welcomes Budget Allocation For SC/ST Welfare If…: General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

By Anil Gejji

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday said that the right-wing organisation would have no objection to reserving certain portions of budgetary allocation for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) proportionate to their population if it is within the constitutional domain.

Hosabale’s remarks come in reaction to the Karnataka Assembly's recent resolution urging the centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states to enact a law to reserve 25% of their planned expenditures for the welfare of SCs and STs like in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“As far as the resolution is concerned, it is for the BJP government to answer. However, if any step by the government will benefit the weaker sections of society, it is always welcome. If it is within the constitutional domain, everybody welcomes it, and RSS is no different. We will also welcome,” he said.

However, he said more than rolling out such programmes, how effectively they are being implemented becomes important. “The important question here is, whenever such programmes are implemented, we should look at what the record of implementation is. Making a declaration (announcement) is always good, but what happens when the question of implementation comes?” he said.

After having come under fire from the opposition BJP for diverting funds reserved for SCs and STs under the SCP/TSP Act, the Karnataka government, during the just concluded budget session, got a resolution passed demanding a similar act in the centre as well as in the states ruled by the BJP and its allies.

‘Nothing wrong in RSS workers’ appointments on government posts’

Reacting to the allegation by the Karnataka Congress that RSS issued a diktat to the Maharashtra government to appoint its workers as personal assistants of its ministers, Hosabale said RSS has not made any such recommendation. But he was quick to add there was nothing wrong in appointing RSS workers if they were capable and eligible.

Following a protest by the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly over the appointment of Congress leaders and workers for the committees overseeing the implementation of its guarantee schemes, the state’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge had said that RSS had issued a letter to the Maharashtra CM asking him to appoint RSS workers as PAs of his cabinet ministers.

“First of all, Sangh never made such recommendations. But there is nothing wrong with RSS workers being appointed to certain government posts if they are capable, eligible and efficient. RSS workers are also citizens of this country. They are not barred from such appointments. Having said that, one can certainly raise objections if there was any illegality in such appointments,” he said.

The RSS leader further said that when there were no BJP governments in the country, RSS workers were appointed for various posts. “It was because of their eligibility and competency. All those appointed are 100 per cent Swayam Sevaks, or they were appointed because they are Swayam Sevaks,” he added.