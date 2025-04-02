ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Varanasi For Recruitment, Centenary Year Planning

RSS functionaries said that he will also pay respect to seers of different mutts and ashrams during the 3-day visit.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 3:38 PM IST

Varanasi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to this city of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday (April 3) to April 7 as part of his triannual Pravas (routine camping). His visit is also expected to help strengthen the organisation and recruit new RSS volunteers from Purvanchal and Varanasi.

Bhagwat will likely hold a crucial meeting of the RSS functionaries soon after his arrival. He will also attend internal meetings of the sangh and shakhas to discuss plans for the rightwing organisation's centenary year preparations. He will also pay respect to seers of different mutts and ashrams.

RSS functionaries said the RSS chief observes Pravas in each regional unit every three years during his stay. During his last Pravas in Varanasi, Bhagwat visited Deoraha Baba Ashram in Mirzapur, Sakteshgarh, Vanvasi Samaj Kalyan Ashram in Sonbhadra and Hathiyaram Math in Ghazipur.

Officials said that the Bhagwat will again visit Varanasi on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30 to bless newlywed couples at a mass marriage function in the Sankuldhara area.

Security beefed up

The RSS officials said that advance security liaisoning was done at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Tuesday ahead of Bhagwat’s scheduled visit.

“A separate plan has been prepared for his security, as he will also visit different parts of Purvanchal for darshan and worship,” said an organiser.

“He will reach Varanasi on the evening of April 3 by Indigo flight from Delhi at around 4:30 pm,” he said.

According to him, the RSS chief will stay at Nivedita Shiksha Sadan in Mahmoorganj during his stay in Varanasi. Here the Sangh chief will also meet some intellectuals and will also participate in the branch. There will also be a dialogue with the volunteers. Meanwhile, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also seen actively gearing up for the RSS leader’s visit.

