RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pitches For 'Panch Pravah' In Jharkhand Event

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended a special religious event in Jharkhand's Deoghar where he addressed RSS workers, asking them to follow "Panch Pravah (five mantras)" to "improve" the society.

'Panch Pravah', he said, includes social harmony, environmental protection, awakening of the spirit of Swadeshi, family enlightenment, and civic duty. Bhagwat said adopting these five ideas will help Indian society to lead the world.

Stringent Security For Bhagwat's Visit

On reaching Deoghar, Bhagwat visited Thakur Anukulchandra's Ashram and attended Satsang late on Friday evening amid tight security. RSS's Provincial Pracharak Praveen Kumar Dubey was also present on the occasion.

The devotees who reached the ashram gave a warm welcome to Bhagwat. However, they were not allowed to take photos and videos with mobile phones. Notably, the ashram receives hundreds of devotees daily, belonging to various cities of Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, and Bhagalpur.

Sangh Chief Left for Howrah For Another Event

The RSS chief also met Anukulchandra Thakur at his ashram and asked him to include the Panch Pravah of RSS in the daily discourse there. After the meeting, Bhagwat left for Howrah from Jasidih Station of Deoghar, where he is scheduled to participate in a two-day program.