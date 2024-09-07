ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Pitches For 'Panch Pravah' In Jharkhand Event

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has asked the organisation's workers to include 'Panch Pravah' (five principles) -- social harmony, environmental protection, awakening of the spirit of Swadeshi, family enlightenment, and civic duty -- into their daily lives. He was speaking during a religious function in Jharkhand's Deogarh on Friday evening.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ETV Bharat)

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended a special religious event in Jharkhand's Deoghar where he addressed RSS workers, asking them to follow "Panch Pravah (five mantras)" to "improve" the society.

'Panch Pravah', he said, includes social harmony, environmental protection, awakening of the spirit of Swadeshi, family enlightenment, and civic duty. Bhagwat said adopting these five ideas will help Indian society to lead the world.

Stringent Security For Bhagwat's Visit

On reaching Deoghar, Bhagwat visited Thakur Anukulchandra's Ashram and attended Satsang late on Friday evening amid tight security. RSS's Provincial Pracharak Praveen Kumar Dubey was also present on the occasion.

The devotees who reached the ashram gave a warm welcome to Bhagwat. However, they were not allowed to take photos and videos with mobile phones. Notably, the ashram receives hundreds of devotees daily, belonging to various cities of Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, and Bhagalpur.

Sangh Chief Left for Howrah For Another Event

The RSS chief also met Anukulchandra Thakur at his ashram and asked him to include the Panch Pravah of RSS in the daily discourse there. After the meeting, Bhagwat left for Howrah from Jasidih Station of Deoghar, where he is scheduled to participate in a two-day program.

Read More

  1. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Bangladesh: Hindus Facing Violence For No Reason; India Should Ensure Their Welfare
  2. Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Brainstorm on BJP's Dismal UP Show in Lok Sabha Election 2024

Deoghar (Jharkhand): Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday attended a special religious event in Jharkhand's Deoghar where he addressed RSS workers, asking them to follow "Panch Pravah (five mantras)" to "improve" the society.

'Panch Pravah', he said, includes social harmony, environmental protection, awakening of the spirit of Swadeshi, family enlightenment, and civic duty. Bhagwat said adopting these five ideas will help Indian society to lead the world.

Stringent Security For Bhagwat's Visit

On reaching Deoghar, Bhagwat visited Thakur Anukulchandra's Ashram and attended Satsang late on Friday evening amid tight security. RSS's Provincial Pracharak Praveen Kumar Dubey was also present on the occasion.

The devotees who reached the ashram gave a warm welcome to Bhagwat. However, they were not allowed to take photos and videos with mobile phones. Notably, the ashram receives hundreds of devotees daily, belonging to various cities of Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, and Bhagalpur.

Sangh Chief Left for Howrah For Another Event

The RSS chief also met Anukulchandra Thakur at his ashram and asked him to include the Panch Pravah of RSS in the daily discourse there. After the meeting, Bhagwat left for Howrah from Jasidih Station of Deoghar, where he is scheduled to participate in a two-day program.

Read More

  1. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Bangladesh: Hindus Facing Violence For No Reason; India Should Ensure Their Welfare
  2. Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Brainstorm on BJP's Dismal UP Show in Lok Sabha Election 2024

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PANCH PRAVAH OF MOHAN BHAGWATJHARKHANDMOHAN BHAGWATBHAGWAT IN JHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.