Uttar Pradesh: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Lay Foundation Stone Of Sant Asang Dev Bhakt Bhawan

Security has been beefed up due to the visit by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Uttar Pradesh: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Lay Foundation Stone Of Sant Asang Dev Bhakt Bhawan
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 8, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday will lay the foundation stone of the Sant Asang Dev Bhakt Bhawan at Lakhimpur Kheri.

The RSS chief arrived in the city on Tuesday morning and the Bhawan is being constructed by Asang Sahab Ashram in Aliganj. The RSS chief will also be addressing the audience after laying the foundation stone. In view of the visit by the RSS chief, security has been beefed up.

Earlier, Bhagwat visited the Asang Saheb Ashram Kabirdham and inquired about the work that is being done. To listen to the views of the RSS chief, thousands of people have gathered at the Ashram Kabirdham. Amid tight security, each person is being given entry to the venue.

A Bhandara (community feast) was organised at the Ashram Kabirdham and people took benefit of it. Lakhirpur BJP President Sunil, Kamlesh Mishra Singh, MLA Yogesh Varma, MLA Shashank Varma, MLA Manju Tyagi, MLC Anup Gupta, MLA Saurabh Singh, MLA Aman Giri, MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh, MLA Roma Sahani and local leader Gola Rinku Shukla were present on the occasion. Former Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni has also reached Lakhimpur Kheri and will be hearing the views of the RSS chief.

