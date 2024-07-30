ETV Bharat / state

RSS Branch Office In Lucknow Pelted With Stones, Search On For Miscreants

Lucknow: A group of miscreants allegedly threatened and pelted stones at the branch office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chinhat area of Lucknow.

The branch operator Somnath Prajapati has lodged a complaint against eight unidentified individuals and one named person at Chinhat police station. Police said that the accused are currently absconding and investigations are underway.

Yuvraj Prajapati, a resident of Chinhat, runs the office daily from 5.30 to 6.30 pm at the Chhohariya Mata Mandir premises. He alleged that at around 6 pm on July 27, when the RSS office was operating at its designated place, one Saqib, who lives near Adarsh ​​Vidya Mandir School, reached there along with 8 to 10 people. They started threatening and abusing the volunteers. After sometime, they started pelting bricks and stones at the RSS office.

Saqib told that he will not allow the RSS unit to run here under any circumstances and fled from the spot with his companions, Somnath said.