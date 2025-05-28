ETV Bharat / state

Rs 10 Lakh Fine On 4 Mini Pumping Station Operators For Waterlogging After Mumbai Rains

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each on the operators of four mini pumping stations for failing to install and operate pumps to clear the water accumulated at key junctions here following heavy rains.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Monday, which caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and led to the suspension of suburban train services on some routes. Vehicular traffic was affected due to waterlogging in areas like King's Circle, Mantralaya, Dadar TT East, Parel TT, Kalachowki, Wadala, Hindmata, Kemps Corner, Churchgate, Chinchpokali and Dadar.

In a release issued late Tuesday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said mini pumping station operators at four points -- Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Yellow Gate and Chunabhatti -- all located in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging, were penalised Rs 10 lakh each.

As per the tender conditions, the operators must have set up mini pumping stations at these locations and made them operational before May 25 as part of the city's pre-monsoon preparedness plan, it said.

"As per the monsoon planning made by the BMC, the operators of the mini pumping stations appointed to pump water from low-lying areas failed to set up the system as per the terms and conditions and did not operate it with full capacity," the release said.