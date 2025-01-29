ETV Bharat / state

Rs One Crore Found In Abandoned Car In Deserted Area In Karnataka

A case has been registered and search is on for the car owner and people who left the vehicle with cash in the deserted area.

Rs One Crore Found In Abandoned Car In Deserted Area In Karnataka
Police inspecting abandoned car (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 3:04 PM IST

Uttara Kannada: Cash worth Rs 1 crore was found in an abandoned car parked in a deserted area near Ramanaguli on National Highway 63 in Ankola taluk of Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, police said on Wednesday.

It has been learnt that the car was seen parked in a deserted area without occupants since Monday evening. Suspicious locals informed the police, after which, a highway patrol team rushed to the spot and inspected the car on Tuesday.

The Hyundai Creta carried a Bengaluru number plate. When its door was opened, Rs 1 crore in cash was found inside it. Police, however, did not find any document inside the car. Later, the highway patrol personnel brought the car along with the cash to the Ankola police station and parked it here.

Currently, the police are trying to find about the owner of the car and trace the people who left the vehicle here.

"An investigation is underway to find out the car's owner and how the money landed here. It is being probed as to why the car was brought to a deserted place and occupants left the cash behind," police said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway, they added.

