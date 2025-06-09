RS Elections: BJP And Ally Candidates Set To Retain Both Of Seats Unopposed In Assam

Guwahati: In a significant political development in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are poised to secure both Rajya Sabha seats from the state unopposed. This outcome became evident as the deadline for filing nominations concluded on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The BJP has fielded Kanad Purkayastha, son of veteran leader Kabindra Purkayastha, for one of the seats. Purakayastha, a seasoned party member with deep roots in Assam, submitted his nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP state president Dilip Saikia, and other senior leaders. His candidacy is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the party's presence in the Barak Valley region.

For the other seat, the AGP has nominated Birendra Prasad Baishya, a sitting Rajya Sabha member and senior leader of the party. Baishya's renomination was supported by AGP president Atul Bora and other prominent leaders. His continued presence in the Rajya Sabha is expected to bolster the alliance's influence at the national level.

Notably, no opposition parties have fielded candidates for these seats. The Congress, the principal opposition party in Assam, did not submit any nominations, leading to the unopposed victories of the BJP and AGP candidates. This development underscores the dominance of the ruling alliance in the state's political arena.

With no contesting candidates, the formal election process is expected to proceed with the scrutiny of the nominations which will be held tomorrow 10th June. The deadline for withdrawal is till 12th of June. The formal elections are going to take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. However, given the lack of opposition, the election is anticipated to be a formality, with both Purkayastha and Baishya declared elected unopposed.

The unopposed election of BJP and AGP candidates reflects the current political dynamics in Assam, where the ruling alliance has a significant majority in the legislative assembly. This outcome is expected to strengthen the alliance's representation in the Rajya Sabha and enhance its ability to influence national legislation.