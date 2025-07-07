Rs.25 Crore Biryani Shop 'Franchise' Scam - Absconding Businessman Arrested

Virudhunagar: A businessman from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has been arrested for cheating over 240 people across five states by falsely promising biryani shop franchises. The scam involved more than ₹25 crore.
The company, called Marakkar Biryani, promoted its franchise offer heavily on social media in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry. They even roped in TV actors for their ads to make it look trustworthy. Many people believed it was a genuine opportunity and invested between ₹5.18 lakh and ₹10 lakh each.
The company promised to set up fully equipped shops, with the costs covering rent, interiors, lights, computers, and other materials included, apart from promising good salaries and commissions for those who signed up. But in reality, only 21 shops were opened. Even those who got shops say they didn’t receive any salary or support. The rest got nothing at all.
When people started asking for updates, the company kept delaying and eventually told them that their franchises were being cancelled. They issued refund cheques through a bank in Rajapalayam, but there wasn’t enough money in the account to pay all the claimants. When investors tried to follow up, the people behind the company kept dodging their questions.
Frustrated and angry, over 100 people filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai and also contacted senior police officials. Based on these complaints, police arrested three men, AC Praveen Rao, Sathish Kumar, and Shanmugasundaram, on the night of June 6.
Meanwhile, the key accused, Gangadharan, his wife Devadas Marianayagam, and another man named Ramkumar, were absconding. Gangadharan was arrested Monday morning by the Virudhunagar police and is currently being questioned. Efforts are on to catch the remaining accused and recover the money.
Regarding this fraud, a victim from Nagapattinam, Fakhruddin, said, "I gave Gangadharan 14 lakhs in three instalments for a franchise in my town, but I was cheated. After I complained to the Economic Crimes branch, I came to know that he had cheated many like me. Now that he has been arrested, I request the police to take immediate action and ensure our money is returned."
