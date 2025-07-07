ETV Bharat / state

Rs.25 Crore Biryani Shop 'Franchise' Scam - Absconding Businessman Arrested

Virudhunagar: A businessman from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has been arrested for cheating over 240 people across five states by falsely promising biryani shop franchises. The scam involved more than ₹25 crore.

The company, called Marakkar Biryani, promoted its franchise offer heavily on social media in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry. They even roped in TV actors for their ads to make it look trustworthy. Many people believed it was a genuine opportunity and invested between ₹5.18 lakh and ₹10 lakh each.

The company promised to set up fully equipped shops, with the costs covering rent, interiors, lights, computers, and other materials included, apart from promising good salaries and commissions for those who signed up. But in reality, only 21 shops were opened. Even those who got shops say they didn’t receive any salary or support. The rest got nothing at all.

When people started asking for updates, the company kept delaying and eventually told them that their franchises were being cancelled. They issued refund cheques through a bank in Rajapalayam, but there wasn’t enough money in the account to pay all the claimants. When investors tried to follow up, the people behind the company kept dodging their questions.

Frustrated and angry, over 100 people filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai and also contacted senior police officials. Based on these complaints, police arrested three men, AC Praveen Rao, Sathish Kumar, and Shanmugasundaram, on the night of June 6.