ETV Bharat / state

Rs.25 Crore Biryani Shop 'Franchise' Scam - Absconding Businessman Arrested

Gangadharan who is a wanted key person in this scam has been arrested by the Virudhunagar Economic Offences Wing police and they are interrogating him.

Marakkaar Biryani
A logo of the biryani franchise that was used to allegedly scam investors. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 7, 2025 at 6:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Virudhunagar: A businessman from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has been arrested for cheating over 240 people across five states by falsely promising biryani shop franchises. The scam involved more than ₹25 crore.

The company, called Marakkar Biryani, promoted its franchise offer heavily on social media in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry. They even roped in TV actors for their ads to make it look trustworthy. Many people believed it was a genuine opportunity and invested between ₹5.18 lakh and ₹10 lakh each.

The company promised to set up fully equipped shops, with the costs covering rent, interiors, lights, computers, and other materials included, apart from promising good salaries and commissions for those who signed up. But in reality, only 21 shops were opened. Even those who got shops say they didn’t receive any salary or support. The rest got nothing at all.

When people started asking for updates, the company kept delaying and eventually told them that their franchises were being cancelled. They issued refund cheques through a bank in Rajapalayam, but there wasn’t enough money in the account to pay all the claimants. When investors tried to follow up, the people behind the company kept dodging their questions.

Frustrated and angry, over 100 people filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai and also contacted senior police officials. Based on these complaints, police arrested three men, AC Praveen Rao, Sathish Kumar, and Shanmugasundaram, on the night of June 6.

Meanwhile, the key accused, Gangadharan, his wife Devadas Marianayagam, and another man named Ramkumar, were absconding. Gangadharan was arrested Monday morning by the Virudhunagar police and is currently being questioned. Efforts are on to catch the remaining accused and recover the money.

Regarding this fraud, a victim from Nagapattinam, Fakhruddin, said, "I gave Gangadharan 14 lakhs in three instalments for a franchise in my town, but I was cheated. After I complained to the Economic Crimes branch, I came to know that he had cheated many like me. Now that he has been arrested, I request the police to take immediate action and ensure our money is returned."

Also Read

Mangaluru Woman Duped Of ₹3.16 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Elderly Man Loses 73 Lakh After Meeting Woman On Dating App

Virudhunagar: A businessman from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district has been arrested for cheating over 240 people across five states by falsely promising biryani shop franchises. The scam involved more than ₹25 crore.

The company, called Marakkar Biryani, promoted its franchise offer heavily on social media in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Puducherry. They even roped in TV actors for their ads to make it look trustworthy. Many people believed it was a genuine opportunity and invested between ₹5.18 lakh and ₹10 lakh each.

The company promised to set up fully equipped shops, with the costs covering rent, interiors, lights, computers, and other materials included, apart from promising good salaries and commissions for those who signed up. But in reality, only 21 shops were opened. Even those who got shops say they didn’t receive any salary or support. The rest got nothing at all.

When people started asking for updates, the company kept delaying and eventually told them that their franchises were being cancelled. They issued refund cheques through a bank in Rajapalayam, but there wasn’t enough money in the account to pay all the claimants. When investors tried to follow up, the people behind the company kept dodging their questions.

Frustrated and angry, over 100 people filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai and also contacted senior police officials. Based on these complaints, police arrested three men, AC Praveen Rao, Sathish Kumar, and Shanmugasundaram, on the night of June 6.

Meanwhile, the key accused, Gangadharan, his wife Devadas Marianayagam, and another man named Ramkumar, were absconding. Gangadharan was arrested Monday morning by the Virudhunagar police and is currently being questioned. Efforts are on to catch the remaining accused and recover the money.

Regarding this fraud, a victim from Nagapattinam, Fakhruddin, said, "I gave Gangadharan 14 lakhs in three instalments for a franchise in my town, but I was cheated. After I complained to the Economic Crimes branch, I came to know that he had cheated many like me. Now that he has been arrested, I request the police to take immediate action and ensure our money is returned."

Also Read

Mangaluru Woman Duped Of ₹3.16 Crore In Elaborate ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

Elderly Man Loses 73 Lakh After Meeting Woman On Dating App

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIRYANI FRANCHISE FRAUDTAMIL NADU FRAUD CASESCAMMARAKKAR BIRYANI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.