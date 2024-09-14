ETV Bharat / state

Rs. 700 Crore Investment Fraud Surfaces In Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): A major investment fraud has come to the fore in Madhapur after a firm named DKZ Technologies allegedly swindled Rs. 700 crore money from at least 18,000 investors.

Reportedly, the company had lured the investors with the promises of huge returns for their money. However, the people who invested accused it of leaving them in the lurch, as the company locked its office, while its managers were not reachable.

Know About Controversial Scheme

Founded by Ashwaq Rahil in 2018, DKZ Technologies began operations in Madhapur, Hyderabad, claiming to offer high-interest returns on investments. Through aggressive marketing and endorsements by YouTubers, the company attracted investors, who collectively invested Rs. 700 crore.

According to reports, the investors were initially promised at least 12 per cent returns every month. However, they were offered higher returns when they decided to withdraw money. In June, the investors turned high and dry when they found the company's office locked and company managers were not reachable.

Protests By Outraged Victims

Soon the victims reported to the police about the possible fraud. Despite their complaints, they received no immediate response, prompting them to protest in front of the Central Crime Station (CCS) on Friday.

One of the protestors included Ashir Khan, a lawyer representing the victims, Amina from a charity organisation, and Safia, president of the Nari Niketan Foundation.

Legal and Financial Impact

The alleged scam has drawn attention from across the country, with reports indicating that investments were not limited to India but extended to Dubai and the United States. In one such example, a doctor and his family had invested Rs. 2.72 crore in the scheme over four months.

Victims’ Call for Justice

After the fraud came to the fore, the victims demanded immediate action by the police so that their hard-earned money could be recovered. They also appealed to the higher authorities to speed up the matter.