Rs 6 Lakh Crore Flows Into Visakhapatnam As Tech Giants Line Up Mega Projects

Visakhapatnam: Another jewel is set to adorn Andhra Pradesh’s port city, Visakhapatnam, as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans a massive investment of over Rs 1 lakh crore to establish a 1,000 MW data centre. The investment will be made in phases, with the company expected to make a formal announcement about the project soon.

It is learnt that recently, TCS Chairman Chandrasekaran met Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat and discussed the data centre proposal. Chandrasekaran also informed the CM about the global giant's plan to invest about Rs. 2.60 lakh crore in the data centre in the next two years.

The data centre project is poised to generate indirect employment more than ten times higher than the direct employment, with Visakhapatnam set to become an AI (Artificial Intelligence) city with the establishment of the data centre. “The data centre will employ about 12,000 people, as the government has allocated 22 acres of land for the establishment of its own campus. Similarly, Cognisant and Accenture will employ another 25,000 people. Another 15,000 people are likely to get employment through Satva and AMNS,” officials said.

Experts say the facility will also help in the development of high-speed computing, animation, gaming, VFX, and AI cloud sectors. Large companies will find suitable conditions to invest in those sectors. Giant companies like Google, TCS, Cognisant, Accenture, Sify, and Meta have already signed agreements with the government to start operations from Visakhapatnam,” they say.