Rs 58 Crore Haridwar Land Scam: District Top Officials Suspended

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter to further uncover the scandal.

CM
File Photo of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 1:55 PM IST

Updated : June 3, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer following an investigation that revealed irregularities in land purchases in Haridwar. The investigation report submitted by IAS officer Ranveer Singh Chauhan led to the latest decision to suspend the officers.

Haridwar District Magistrate, Karmendra Singh, was suspended after the probe by IAS officer Ranveer Singh Chauhan found the DM “prima facie” responsible for “neglecting official duties, disregarding procedures for land permission, overlooking the municipal corporation's interests, ignoring government orders, and violating the Municipal Corporation Act 1959.”

Alongside the DM, IAS officer Varun Chaudhary and PCS officer Ajayveer were also suspended, bringing the total number of suspended officers in the alleged Haridwar land purchase scam to twelve.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter to further uncover the scandal. Furthermore, Dhami reportedly gave strict instructions to officials to cancel all the sale deeds related to the land scam and ensure the recovery of the money paid to the landowners. The CM has directed a special audit of all the works carried out in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation during the tenure of the then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary to ensure proper investigation of financial irregularities.

The Municipal Corporation had purchased 2.3070 hectares of land in village Sarai, where irregularities came to light in the purchase process, leading to show cause notices and initial suspensions of four officers – Junior Engineer Dinesh Chandra Kandpal, Tax and Revenue Superintendent Laxmikant Bhatt, Assistant Engineer Anand Singh Mishravan, and Executive Officer Ravindra Kumar Dayal.

The alleged land scam involved the Haridwar Municipal Corporation purchasing land parcels during the 2024 civic elections, allegedly paying Rs 58 crore for land valued at a few lakh rupees per bigha.

After public outcry, Haridwar Mayor Kiran Jaisal demanded a probe into the land purchase., Subsequently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered an investigation. In the last few months, the government has frozen land transaction accounts, suspended officials, and is also probing the role of retired clerk Vedpal and a senior finance officer, Nikita Bisht.

