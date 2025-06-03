ETV Bharat / state

Rs 58 Crore Haridwar Land Scam: District Top Officials Suspended

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government suspended two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and one Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer following an investigation that revealed irregularities in land purchases in Haridwar. The investigation report submitted by IAS officer Ranveer Singh Chauhan led to the latest decision to suspend the officers.

Haridwar District Magistrate, Karmendra Singh, was suspended after the probe by IAS officer Ranveer Singh Chauhan found the DM “prima facie” responsible for “neglecting official duties, disregarding procedures for land permission, overlooking the municipal corporation's interests, ignoring government orders, and violating the Municipal Corporation Act 1959.”

Alongside the DM, IAS officer Varun Chaudhary and PCS officer Ajayveer were also suspended, bringing the total number of suspended officers in the alleged Haridwar land purchase scam to twelve.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter to further uncover the scandal. Furthermore, Dhami reportedly gave strict instructions to officials to cancel all the sale deeds related to the land scam and ensure the recovery of the money paid to the landowners. The CM has directed a special audit of all the works carried out in the Haridwar Municipal Corporation during the tenure of the then Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary to ensure proper investigation of financial irregularities.