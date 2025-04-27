ETV Bharat / state

Rs 550 Crore Medical Purchase Scam: Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Files Chargesheet Against Six

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six persons for alleged irregularities in purchase of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023 that caused a loss of Rs 550 crore to the state exchequer, an official said.

The 18000-page chargesheet names Shashank Chopda, director of Mokshit Corporation, and Basant Kumar Kaushik, Chhirod Rautia, Kamalkant Patanwar, Dr Anil Parsai and Deepak Kumar Bandhe, who were posted with the state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Ltd (CGMSCL) at the time, he added.

"Kaushik was in charge general manager (equipment) and deputy manager (purchase and operations) of CGMSCL. Rautia and Bandhe were biomedical engineers. Patanwar was then deputy manager (equipment) and Parsai was then deputy director (stores). Chopda was nabbed on January 29, while the five were held in March," he said.

On January 22 this year the ACB/EOW lodged a case against officials of the CGMSCL (Raipur) and Directorate of Health Services department as well as four firms, namely Mokshit Corporation (Durg), CB Corporation (Durg), Records and Medicare System HSIIDC (Panchkula, Haryana) and Shri Sharda Industries (Raipur), as well as others.