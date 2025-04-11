ETV Bharat / state

Rs 5 Crore Loan Fraud Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh, Accused On The Run

Police said that the fraudster from the Velugode village of Andhra Pradesh took loans from various banks using names of his friends and relatives.

Rs 5 Crore Loan Fraud Unearthed In Andhra Pradesh, Accused On The Run
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Nandyala: A major loan fraud has come to the fore in this district of Andhra Pradesh, where a man allegedly misused the personal information of his friends and relatives and took loans of about Rs 5 crore from various banks.

The scam was exposed when victims started getting loan recovery calls from the banks. Unaware of the scheme, they reported the matter to the police.

Modus Operandi

According to police, the fraudster from the Velugode village collected the personal information of friends and relatives, including their SIM cards, PAN cards and bank account details, to create fake documents.

“The accused then used the documents to apply for loans in their names. He also opened bank accounts using false addresses and documents, then applied for debit cards, which were sent to those fake addresses,” they said.

In some cases, he even fraudulently used the real phone numbers obtained in the names of the victims and received OTPs (one-time passwords) for loan processing. “Once the loan was approved, the fraudster withdrew the money using the debit card,” said an official.

More About the Probe

The initial investigations found that loans were taken in the names of seven people. But police suspect that the total number of victims could be higher, as he targeted victims from not just Velugode but Atmakur and other nearby areas as well. Police estimate that the fraudster has duped people of a total of Rs 5 crore.

Atmakur DSP Ramanji Nayak has handed over the case to Atmakur CI Suresh Reddy for further investigation. “We are trying to trace the fraudster and find out how he procured fake documents and opened so many fake accounts,” police said.

According to them, the fraudster was living a luxurious lifestyle as he bought two cars with the defrauded money. “He was also involved in the business of money lending, as he had lent a large amount of money at high interest rates. Apart from this, he is also building a luxurious house,” said an official.

