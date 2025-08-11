Rs 47 Crore Siphoned Off From Bengaluru-Based Company's Bank Accounts, Probe On

Bengaluru: Cyber fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 47 crore from the bank account of a finance company located at Marthahalli Outer Ring Road.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by a senior manager of the company, police said. On August 6 and 7, irregular and suspicious money transfers were made to some accounts without the company's permission. On August 7, the company's officials, noticing these transfers, immediately informed the relevant banks where the accounts were held and placed a debit freeze.

When an internal investigation was conducted, it was found that the accounts to which the money was transferred were not waitlisted by the company. Their IP addresses too were of foreign origin. The company immediately filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station of the CCB.

Police said a case has been registered and details of the accounts from which the money was transferred have been obtained. An investigation is underway to ascertain the location of the accounts.

The complainant, a senior manager at Whizdm Finance Private Limited, said, "During the company's manual reconciliation process on August 7, it was found that several irregular and suspicious money transfers were made to some accounts on August 6 and 7 without the permission of the company. As soon as the matter came to light, the company immediately asked the banks to freeze the debits of the relevant bank accounts".

The manager said the company's internal investigation revealed that the money transfers did not take place from within the company, nor from the waitlisted IP addresses. "The IP addresses were found to be outside India. Based on our internal calculations, approximately Rs 47 crore money has been illegally transferred. Please take necessary action in this regard immediately," the manager states in the police complaint.