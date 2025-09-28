ETV Bharat / state

Rs 43 Crore Compensation Scam Rocks Bharatmala Project in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: The central government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana, launched to transform India’s national highways network, has hit a roadblock in Chhattisgarh. Allegations of massive compensation fraud in land acquisition for the project have triggered high-level investigations and political uproar in the state.

The Chhattisgarh government had constituted four special investigation teams (SITs) to probe complaints of irregularities in land acquisition and compensation distribution under the project. According to Raipur Divisional Commissioner Mahadev Kavre, three of the teams have submitted their reports, while the Dhamtari SIT’s findings are still awaited.

“All three reports have been forwarded to the central government. Once the Dhamtari team’s report is received, the entire picture will be clear, and action will follow,” Kavre said. Preliminary investigations have revealed a scam worth around ₹43 crore.

What is Bharatmala Project?

The Bharatmala Project is the National Highway Development Scheme of the Centre. Under this scheme, a new four-lane road, approximately 463 kilometres long, is being constructed from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.