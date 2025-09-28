Rs 43 Crore Compensation Scam Rocks Bharatmala Project in Chhattisgarh
Published : September 28, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
Raipur: The central government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana, launched to transform India’s national highways network, has hit a roadblock in Chhattisgarh. Allegations of massive compensation fraud in land acquisition for the project have triggered high-level investigations and political uproar in the state.
The Chhattisgarh government had constituted four special investigation teams (SITs) to probe complaints of irregularities in land acquisition and compensation distribution under the project. According to Raipur Divisional Commissioner Mahadev Kavre, three of the teams have submitted their reports, while the Dhamtari SIT’s findings are still awaited.
“All three reports have been forwarded to the central government. Once the Dhamtari team’s report is received, the entire picture will be clear, and action will follow,” Kavre said. Preliminary investigations have revealed a scam worth around ₹43 crore.
What is Bharatmala Project?
The Bharatmala Project is the National Highway Development Scheme of the Centre. Under this scheme, a new four-lane road, approximately 463 kilometres long, is being constructed from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.
The land was divided into small parcels, and a payment of Rs 78 crore was shown to NHAI. There is an allegation that the SDM, Patwari, and a syndicate of land mafia orchestrated this scam by creating backdated documents.
As soon as the administration receives the Dhamtari team's report, all reports will be consolidated to determine the true status of the compensation fraud and who was found responsible, and what legal action will be taken against them.
The issue of irregularities in the distribution of compensation funds under the Bharatmala Project has also been raised in the Assembly. During the Assembly's monsoon session, BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik asked questions about this scam in the House.
He demanded a CBI investigation. The government stated that the state's investigative agencies are sufficient and competent to probe the case.