ETV Bharat / state

Rs 25 Lakh Salary Withdrawn Without Duty: Rajasthan MLA's 'Security Guard' Sacked For Alleged Dereliction Of Duty

The sacking came a year and half after the complaint by Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi against Constable Jitendra Singh Solanki.

Rajasthan Police Department office
Rajasthan Police Department office (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 12, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Kota: In a dramatic sequence of events, a gunman has been dismissed from service for withdrawing salary for four years without actual deployment in the security of Rajasthan MLA.

Constable Jitendra Singh Solanki has been dismissed from service a year and half after a complaint by Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi in this regard.

Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said that Ladpura MLA had lodged a complaint in June 2023 saying she did not have a gunman for four years even though the police department was paying the salary of the constable throughout this time period.

The SP said that the police department had deployed the constable as a gunman for the security of the MLA in the year 2019. However, Singh did not report to the MLA, the SP added.

The SP said that following the MLA's complaint against Singh, he was initially suspended from service even as a departmental inquiry was ordered against him for the alleged dereliction of duty.

The probe found that accused constable Jitendra Singh Solanki did not tell anyone in the police line even once that he was not engaged in the security of Kalpana Devi. With Singh deployed for the MLA's security on papers, his monthly salary of over Rs 50,000 was always generated from the police line and went into his account without doing the actual duty.

It is learnt that the accused, who withdrew a cumulative salary of Rs 25 lakh, had been submitting the annual report of his weapon allotted to him for the MLA's security.

Sources said that accused Singh also went to Jaipur on the pretext of training as a gunman in July 2022. Singh was terminated from service after the departmental probe substantiated the allegations against him.

Read more:

  1. Main Accused In Delhi Police Constable Murder Shot Dead In Sangam Vihar
  2. J&K Police Constable Arrested While Peddling Narcotics Inside Govt Medical College Premises

Kota: In a dramatic sequence of events, a gunman has been dismissed from service for withdrawing salary for four years without actual deployment in the security of Rajasthan MLA.

Constable Jitendra Singh Solanki has been dismissed from service a year and half after a complaint by Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi in this regard.

Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said that Ladpura MLA had lodged a complaint in June 2023 saying she did not have a gunman for four years even though the police department was paying the salary of the constable throughout this time period.

The SP said that the police department had deployed the constable as a gunman for the security of the MLA in the year 2019. However, Singh did not report to the MLA, the SP added.

The SP said that following the MLA's complaint against Singh, he was initially suspended from service even as a departmental inquiry was ordered against him for the alleged dereliction of duty.

The probe found that accused constable Jitendra Singh Solanki did not tell anyone in the police line even once that he was not engaged in the security of Kalpana Devi. With Singh deployed for the MLA's security on papers, his monthly salary of over Rs 50,000 was always generated from the police line and went into his account without doing the actual duty.

It is learnt that the accused, who withdrew a cumulative salary of Rs 25 lakh, had been submitting the annual report of his weapon allotted to him for the MLA's security.

Sources said that accused Singh also went to Jaipur on the pretext of training as a gunman in July 2022. Singh was terminated from service after the departmental probe substantiated the allegations against him.

Read more:

  1. Main Accused In Delhi Police Constable Murder Shot Dead In Sangam Vihar
  2. J&K Police Constable Arrested While Peddling Narcotics Inside Govt Medical College Premises

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MLA KALPANA DEVISALARY WITHOUT DUTYRAJASTHAN MLA GUARD SACKEDRAJASTHAN MLA GUARD CHEATING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.