Rs 25 Lakh Salary Withdrawn Without Duty: Rajasthan MLA's 'Security Guard' Sacked For Alleged Dereliction Of Duty

Kota: In a dramatic sequence of events, a gunman has been dismissed from service for withdrawing salary for four years without actual deployment in the security of Rajasthan MLA.

Constable Jitendra Singh Solanki has been dismissed from service a year and half after a complaint by Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi in this regard.

Kota City SP Dr. Amrita Duhan said that Ladpura MLA had lodged a complaint in June 2023 saying she did not have a gunman for four years even though the police department was paying the salary of the constable throughout this time period.

The SP said that the police department had deployed the constable as a gunman for the security of the MLA in the year 2019. However, Singh did not report to the MLA, the SP added.

The SP said that following the MLA's complaint against Singh, he was initially suspended from service even as a departmental inquiry was ordered against him for the alleged dereliction of duty.

The probe found that accused constable Jitendra Singh Solanki did not tell anyone in the police line even once that he was not engaged in the security of Kalpana Devi. With Singh deployed for the MLA's security on papers, his monthly salary of over Rs 50,000 was always generated from the police line and went into his account without doing the actual duty.

It is learnt that the accused, who withdrew a cumulative salary of Rs 25 lakh, had been submitting the annual report of his weapon allotted to him for the MLA's security.

Sources said that accused Singh also went to Jaipur on the pretext of training as a gunman in July 2022. Singh was terminated from service after the departmental probe substantiated the allegations against him.