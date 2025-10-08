ETV Bharat / state

Rs-201 Coupon Bought In Lucky Boy's Name Earns Luxury Car For MP Family

Burhanpur: It's really a luck by chance! A family from the Silampura area of Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur has won a luxury car worth Rs 53 lakh for just Rs 201.

At the Garba festival in Abhapuri, organised by Sarkar Dham, Kiran Raikwar purchased a Rs 201 prize coupon in the name of her four-year-old grandson, Medhansh. The next day, the lucky draw was opened, which fetched a Toyota Fortuner. The Raikwar family's fortunes changed in an instant as a Rs 201-coupon made them the owners of a luxury car they had never dreamt of owning. The surprising win has earned Medhansh the moniker Lucky Boy in the neighbourhood.

"With this coupon, a car worth lakhs will arrive at our doorstep once the paperwork is completed. The entire family is filled with joy," Kiran said, adding that her grandson loves cars the most among toys and always demands toy cars for entertainment. But this time, luck shone on him, and he became the owner of a real luxury car.