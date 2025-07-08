ETV Bharat / state

Rs 200 Cr Scam In Name Of Widow Pension Under AAP Govt In Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj says BJP is eager to stop public welfare schemes in name of alleged corruption of previous governments.

Rs 200 Cr Scam In Name Of Widow Pension Under AAP Govt In Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva
File photo of Virendra Sachdeva (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 5:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP have gone into a political tussle over 'widow pension scheme' in Delhi following allegations of Rs 200 crore scam by saffron party Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday alleged the "genie of corruption" of erstwhile AAP government is appearing everywhere. "Wherever we are putting our hands, the genie of corruption of the previous AAP government of Delhi is coming out. It will be known on the basis of investigation and not on BJP's statements that the previous governments only played the game of corruption."

Prior to this, AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP wants to stop public welfare schemes by making allegations of corruption committed by previous governments. In the name of corruption in widow pension worth Rs 2500, BJP has stopped pensions of 80,000 women, Bharadwaj claimed.

The war of words between the two parties erupted following Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva's claims of alleged large-scale corruption in the widow pension scheme on Monday. Sachdeva had alleged that around Rs 200 crore was misappropriated every year through bogus entries and fake beneficiaries under the widow pension scheme.

"The erstwhile Arvind Kejriwal government left no stone unturned in looting departments. They ran a fraud in the name of widow pension scheme. Our MLAs kept raising this issue in the Assembly and now the investigation report that has surfaced is shocking," Sachdeva said.

According to the BJP leader, there are 3,81,539 registered women in Delhi, out of whom, 2,98,371 are getting pension. He claimed that there is no record of more than 83,000 beneficiaries.

There is an annual scam of more than Rs 200 crore under the pretext of helping widows, he alleged.

"Kejriwal should tell into whose pocket this Rs 200 crore go? God will never forgive the government that snatches the rights of poor and helpless women," he alleged demanding an impartial investigation into the entire matter. Strict action should be taken against whoever is guilty, be it MLA or minister, he added.

