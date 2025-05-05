Rs 20 Crore Diamonds Heist In Chennai: Four Gang Members Held

Chennai: A four-member gang that allegedly stole diamonds worth Rs 20 crore from a dealer in Vadapalani has been arrested near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district while trying to cross a toll plaza.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Anna Nagar and a diamond dealer, approached a middleman named Arogya Raj to help him sell diamonds worth Rs 20 crore.

Raj introduced Rahul to him to buy the diamond. Accordingly, the negotiation was done at Chandrashekhar's house two days ago and the price was fixed. Rahul requested Chandrashekhar not to discuss details of the deal at home.

Chandrashekhar agreed and went to the Green Park Hotel in Vadapalani but to his utter surprise, he found four people hiding at the hotel room booked by him. According to Chandrashekhar, he was attacked by them. He was tied by him and his diamond was taken away by the gang members, who fled instantly.

The hotel staff suspected foul play finding Chandrasekhar not coming out for a long time. They were surprised to find Chandrasekhar tied to the sofa.

Based on a complaint filed by Chandrashekhar, Vadapalani police launched an investigation after checking CCTV camera footage. As soon as the gang members tried to cross a toll plaza close to Sivakasi, they were arrested. The diamonds were also recovered from the arrested persons.