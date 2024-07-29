'Rs 2 Crore Loss Daily On An Average': Purchases Tumble Amid Rising Vegetable Prices In Telangana

Hyderabad: The rising vegetable prices in Telangana have led to a considerable dip in the purchases with most of the 40 percent surplus vegetables getting wasted daily leading to a loss of more than Rs 2 crore daily on an average, officials said.

Small traders and farmers are the worst hit by the rising vegetable prices. The prices of vegetables in the state have increased drastically in the last two months. Tomato and leguminous are selling at more than Rs 100 per kg while beans and green chilies have gone up to Rs 150 and vegetables such as okra, brinjal, ivy gourd, etc breaching Rs 50 a kg.

Delay In Cultivation

It is learnt that due to the delay in the cultivation of vegetables in the state, most of them are imported from other states. Thus, the prices are decided by taking into consideration the transport charges and profits of the monopolists.

Farmer Srinivas of Rangareddy district said that he brought beetroots to Rythu Bazar which consumers would not buy if they were told the local price. He said that traders would not agree to sell at a reduced price. A shopkeeper from Monda Market (Hyderabad) said that the purchases have completely reduced since the prices have increased. Traders say that vegetables are being imported as per pre-ordered orders keeping in mind the general demand, but due to high prices, they are suffering losses

In Hyderabad's Monda market, tomato sales in particular have decreased by 55 percent owing to price rise. The situation is similar for some other vegetables. With unsold vegetables rotting within days, farmers and small traders are dumping them in farmers markets. Rains in July have further reduced purchases. Vegetables like tomatoes, ridge gourd, brinjal, okra, cauliflower, spinach, and carrots are being thrown away, causing huge waste in the markets and farmers' markets.

The wastage of vegetables can be gauged from the fact that in the state in June, 2,42,736 quintals of vegetables reached the farmer's markets but only 1,30,120 quintals were sold. While 19,343 quintals of tomatoes were brought to farmers' markets, only 9,102 quintals were sold as per data.

So far in July, 1,86,373 quintals of vegetables have arrived in the farmers' markets and 90 thousand quintals have been sold. Tomatoes sold stand at 10,220 quintals against 17,906 quintals, brinjals 8,602 quintals against 14,943 quintals and chilies 3,502 quintals against 8,526 quintals.