Rs 189 Crore Scam: Uttarakhand Police Bust Fake Cooperative Society Linked To Hawala Trade, 5 Arrested

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have arrested five persons for allegedly cheating people of crores of rupees in the Pauri Garhwal district of the state through a fake cooperative society.

The accused had committed similar frauds outside Uttarakhand, as Rs 189 crore has been deposited in its main account so far, which is under investigation, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lokeshwar Singh told ETV Bharat that the initial investigation revealed that the money taken from the public was being sent abroad for the hawala trade.

How Did Police Unearth Fraud

Police said the issue came to the fore following a complaint by Kotdwar resident Tripti Negi against senior officers of the bank, namely ‘The Loni Urban Multi-State Credit & Thrift Co-operative Society (LUCC).’.

The officers named in the complaint include manager Vineet Singh and cashier Pragya Rawat of its Dugdda branch.

Negi alleged that the manager and cashier had taken money from her for opening a recurring deposit (RD), but had neither given her any bond for it nor deposited her money, thereby cheating her.

Special Team Investigated Case

Following the complaint, the police registered a case and formulated a special investigation team by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Kotdwar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Girish Chandra Singh Bisht (GCS Bisht), a resident of Meera Nagar Birbhadra Rishikesh, opened a branch of LUCC in IDPL Rishikesh in 2016 and lured people with huge profits and made them invest their money in LUCC.

Bisht has so far opened about 35 branches of LUCC in Uttarakhand, including Dugdda, Kotdwar, Satpuli, and Srinagar in the Pauri district. Branches were also opened in Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Tehri districts, etc.

He appointed four of his people as branch heads, including a Mangala resident of Meera Nagar Rishikesh, Tarun Maurya resident of Meera Nagar Rishikesh, Sonu resident of Herbertpur Vikasnagar, and Urmila Bisht, a resident of Rishikesh.

According to the police, the job of these four was to take money from other branches and send it forward through Bisht.

Bisht and his team of managers would organise seminars in order to lure people to invest money in LUCC. Initially, the people who invested were also given foreign tours and expensive gifts, gaining their trust.