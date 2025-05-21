ETV Bharat / state

Rs 127 Crore GST Scam Uncovered in Telangana: Joint Commissioner's Role Under Scrutiny

Hyderabad: A massive GST evasion scam amounting to Rs 127.35 crore has come to fore in Telangana involving seven bogus companies, including Blueline Technologies Pvt Ltd.

A high-level committee formed by the state government recently submitted its preliminary report after a seven-month-long probe, exposing grave irregularities allegedly in connivance with a senior official of the Commercial Taxes Department. The government had constituted the committee to probe suspected GST irregularities committed by 75 companies between 2017 and 2023. However, the preliminary findings pertain to just Blueline Technologies and its connections with six other fake entities.

Bogus Companies, Fake E-Way Bills and Circular Trading

The committee revealed that the scam was executed through circular trading, where e-way bills were generated showing computer equipment being moved among the companies via various vehicles. However, when officials checked the vehicle numbers, they were shocked to find two-wheelers, buses, autos and tractors clearly incapable of transporting such goods. This apart, the addresses of these companies were found to be fake and it came to fore that no such businesses existed at the registered locations.

Suspect Notices and Withdrawals by Joint Commissioner

The investigation flagged the role of the then Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Begumpet Division, as suspicious. The Joint Commissioner issued a show-cause notice on November 17, 2021, demanding Rs 2.14 crore GST for FY 2017–18 from Blueline and then withdrew it on June 17, 2023. The officials then issued another notice seeking Rs 69.64 lakh for FY 2018–19, which was also withdrawn on January 25, 2024.

An associated company claimed an Input Tax Credit (ITC) of Rs 69.44 lakh out of this amount and interestingly, its GST registration was retroactively cancelled from July 1, 2017, immediately after the ITC claim. After the committee began its probe, Blueline’s GST registration was finally cancelled on Jan 23, 2025, citing submission of false information and concealment of facts.