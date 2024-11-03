Rs 12 Lakh Cash And Gold Looted From Cooperative Credit Society In Jalna

Jalna: Gold as well as Rs 12 lakh cash were looted from a cooperative credit society in Maharashtra's Jalna city on Sunday, a police official said. The incident took place in Aditiya Urban Credit Cooperative Society in Old Monda area here in the early hours of the day, he said.

"The accused used a gas cutter to break in, gained access to the locker and looted Rs 12 lakh cash, while the valuation of the gold stolen is being ascertained," Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany said.

"The CCTV footage of the facility and the vicinity is being checked. Two teams have been formed to arrest the accused. A case has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station," he said.