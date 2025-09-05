Nitish's Bihar Mega Poll Push: Rs 1,159 Crore In Projects And First Cable Suspension Bridge

ETV Bharat / state

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched projects worth around Rs 1,159.84 crore in Patna district. The CM also inaugurated Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, modelled on the iconic Laxman Jhula of Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The bridge over the Punpun River has been built at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office here said, "The CM on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects in Patna district." These projects include the construction of a bridge and approach road over Punpun River between Samda and Gularia Vigha villages in Paliganj block at a cost of Rs 19.77 crore, development of tourism facilities at the Ular Sun Temple in Paliganj at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore and construction of a connecting road from Punpun station via Akona village to the Patna Ring Road at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.