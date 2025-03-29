Rs 1,000 Fine For Burning Of Waste In Open In Mumbai

Mumbai: Open burning of garbage in Mumbai will now invite a fine of Rs 1,000.

The fine amount was Rs 100 earlier and has been increased significantly by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to curb pollution in the city. Burning waste in the open poses significant health and environmental risks, releasing harmful pollutants like black carbon and toxic chemicals into the air and soil. The fine amount has been increased to deter people from indulging in the practice and making them aware of the menace. Officials of the civic body said teams have been formed at ward level to keep a check on open burning of waste in the city.

Each team will have a junior supervisor from the solid waste department, a nuisance investigator and a prosecutor. The Brihanmumbai Sanitation and Health Bye-laws 2006 under Section 462 (EE) of the amended Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888 pertains to collection, transportation and disposal of solid waste. The bye-laws are aimed at ensuring public compliance with solid waste management rules.

"Until now, if someone was found burning waste in the open, a fine of Rs 100 was imposed in the defaulter as per the provisions of the sanitation bye-laws. Since the fine amount was relatively low, it was seen that citizens were not serious about adhering to the rules. Therefore, it has been decided to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on the spot if anyone is found burning waste in the open," said Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Commissioner of BMC's Solid Waste Management Department.

"Open burning of waste is prohibited under Rule 5.10 of the Brihanmumbai Sanitation and Health Bye-Laws 2006. Dry leaves and mixed waste and other materials are often burnt on open plots, construction sites and roadside areas," he said.