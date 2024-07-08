Rs 1000 Fine, Disconnections: Rajasthan Govt Gets Tough To Tackle Water Shortage

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department has talked tough against water wastage and announced a fine of Rs 1000 for misuse of potable water.

In a circular issued in this regard on July 5, Administrative Secretary Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department, Samit Sharma said if anyone uses potable water for any other purpose or wastes it, action will be taken against him. Along with the fine, the connection of the offenders can also be snapped for wasting water.

Administrative Secretary Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department said that the provisions of the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation Act, 1979 need to be implemented effectively for water conservation in the state. The provisions of the Act will prevent wastage and conserve water resources, he said. The Administrative Secretary said that water resources are limited in the state and its conservation is necessary for present and future generations.

The circular stipulated that potable water will not be used for non-domestic purposes like trade, construction or business besides irrigation purpose except kitchen gardens. The owner or occupant of the premises where water is supplied by PHED will not waste water, the circular said. If there is leakage from the service pipe, fitting or tap, the consumer will get it repaired immediately, it said.

PHED officials have been asked to snap the water connection of the offenders under the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Corporation Act 1979.