Rs 100-Crore Cooperative Scam: 14 Held in Haryana While Planning to Flee Abroad With Money

Chandigarh: The 14 people, including 10 senior government officers, whom the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had nabbed on Friday in a ₹100-crore corruption racket within the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP) were planning to flee abroad with the money, sources claimed.

At the request of the investigative team, a case has been registered against all the accused under various Sections in the Karnal and Ambala range. The ACB detained six gazetted officers, four employees from ICDP, Rewari, and four private citizens. The accused, who have been arrested, are audit officer Balwinder, assistant registrar cooperative societies Anu Koshish, Karnal district registrar cooperative societies Rohit Gupta, deputy chief auditor Yogendra Aggarwal, Ram Kumar, Jitendra Kaushik and Krishna Beniwal. ICDP Rewari’s accountant Sumit Aggarwal, officer Nitin Sharma and Vijay Singh are also on the list.

The ICDP is being run by the Haryana Cooperation Department, which focuses on setting up cooperative organisations and implementing programmes, to promote development in rural areas. The public was urged by ACB Director General Shatrujeet Kapur to notify the Haryana ACB right away if any officer requested a bribe in exchange for government employment.

The public could contact ACB on toll-free numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064, he said. According to sources, lakhs were paid to Self-help Groups without permission. Peon Narendra Singh, in connivance with Koshish, illegally obtained Rs 8.23 lakhs between 2019 and 2022. A whopping Rs 3.60 lakhs was seized from the Manav Utthan Society, which was formed in the name of his family.

Fixed deposits (FDs) worth Rs 21.94 crore were deposited in multiple banks and the officials enjoyed the benefits of its interest. Land worth Rs 1.22 crore was purchased by Kaushik in Sirsa. Besides, Rs 60 lakhs were given to Ram Kumar for purchasing a plot in Kurukshetra, Rs 28.93 lakhs to Stalin's first wife Poonam, Rs 50 lakhs to second wife Kanwaljit and Rs 50 lakhs to Jago Printing Press.

