RRTS To Connect Delhi With Rohtak, Palwal, Alwar: Manohar Lal Khattar

Lucknow: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will now operate between Delhi and Haryana's Rohtak and Palwal along with Rajasthan's Alwar, Union Minister For Urban Affairs, Housing and Power Manohar Lal Khattar said in Lucknow on Thursday.

The minister said that the RRTS has already been developed for around 42 kilometres between Delhi and Meerut and now it will be extended to Rohtak, Palwal and Alwar.

Also, Khattar said that the existing thermal power stations will continue to operate till 2035 after which, the country will shift towards solar and nuclear energy.

Work on RRTS project underway:

Khattar said that the RRTS project will connect Delhi to Haryana and Rajasthan. "The 42-kilometre stretch between Ghaziabad and Meerut has started and it will be extended further by several kilometres. After this, we will now connect the rapid rail network to Alwar, Rohtak and Palwal," the minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first RRTS and flagged off the first Namo Bharat train on October 20, 2023. RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. Currently it will connect Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut and its estimated cost is over Rs 30,000 crore. The RRTS will connect Delhi to Meerut in an hour, passing through major urban centres like Ghaziabad, Muradnagar and Modinagar.

Obstacles in Lucknow Metro Rail project to be removed:

The Union Minister said that whatever case is pending regarding the East West Corridor of Lucknow Metro Rail Project, will be resolved soon. A meeting will be held with the officials of the Housing Department to assess the bottlenecks at the state and Central-levels, he said. The DPR of the Metro Rail Project between Charbagh and Basant Kunj is stuck for the last one year.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the minister said he has come to Uttar Pradesh to review projects of his departments. Discussions were held on projects namely Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Metro Rail and those in the energy sector.

Shifting to solar and nuclear energy from 2035:

Khattar said that the energy department is working very well in different areas. All efforts are on to ensure a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply in Uttar Pradesh. Khattar said that reliance will be on the existing thermal power stations till 2035 and then work will start in wind power sector followed by nuclear energy and solar energy.