RPSF Jawan Shoots Himself 'Accidentally' in Sarnath Express; Passenger Hospitalised

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 14 hours ago

RPSF Jawan Shoots Himself Accidentally in Train, Passenger Hospitalised

The incident occurred when Sarnath Express arrived at Raipur station this morning. The RPSF jawan, Dinesh Chandra was trying to get off the train when a bullet was fired from his service revolver leaving him dead and injuring a passenger.

Raipur: A 34-year-old security personnel accidentally shot himself to death with his service revolver and injured a passenger while getting off Sarnath Express in Raipur this morning, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 am when the train arrived at Raipur railway station. Dinesh Chandra, a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) personnel and a native of Rajasthan, was deployed in the Raipur bound train from Uslapur.

Dinesh's shift ended at the Raipur station. When the train stopped at platform no. 1, he got up from his seat in S2 coach to leave. However, he accidentally pressed the trigger of his service revolver while attempting to leave the train.

The bullet hit Dinesh's chest as well as Mohammad Danis, who was sleeping on the upper berth. Following the sound of gunshot, there was utter chaos inside the train and passengers ran to check what had happed.

The RPSF personnel and the passenger were rushed to a private hospital in Raipur. While Dinesh was declared brought dead, the passenger is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical. Investigations have been initiated by officers of the local police station and the railway police force.

A senior official of the local police station said that prima facie it seems that the bullet was fired accidentally from the security personnel's service revolver but the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

