RPO Hyderabad Honoured for Innovation And Citizen-Centric Initiatives At The 2025 Regional Passport Officers' Conference

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, was honoured with a prestigious award under the category “Innovative Steps and Citizen-Centric Initiatives Undertaken during 2024–25” at the Regional Passport Officers' Conference 2025, held from June 23 to 25.
The award was presented on June 24, coinciding with the 13th Passport Seva Diwas, by Pabitra Margherita, the Minister of State for External Affairs. It was received by Jonnalagadda Snehaja, IFS, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, in recognition of the RPO’s forward-thinking reforms and dedication to public service.
Telangana Police Recognised For Excellence In Passport Verification
The Telangana Police was also felicitated during the conference for its continued excellence in passport verification and service facilitation. This award was received by Battula Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, Director General, Intelligence, acknowledging the force’s crucial role in supporting passport operations across the state.
Key Reforms And Public-Centric Initiatives by RPO Hyderabad In 2024-2025
- A weekly walk-in grievance redressal has been introduced.
- A major Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign that revitalised office spaces was initiated.
- A special commemorative passport envelope marking 75 years of the Constitution was launched.
- An Art and Calligraphy Exhibition was conducted on the Constitution of India, inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana.
- Cyber awareness campaigns, health camps, and environmental drives, including rainwater harvesting, were done.
- Social media engagement and outreach drives for special groups were undertaken.
Operational Efficiency And E-Governance
In addition to its outreach and reform efforts, RPO Hyderabad has maintained strong operational efficiency and reduced application pendency. The RPO also improved appointment timelines, delivering services within 1-10 working days for normal services and between 1-5 days for Tatkaal services. The office also increased efficiency in grievance redressals, apart from successful rollouts of e-passports under the Passport Seva 2.0 initiative.
