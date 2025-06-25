ETV Bharat / state

RPO Hyderabad Honoured for Innovation And Citizen-Centric Initiatives At The 2025 Regional Passport Officers' Conference

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, was honoured with a prestigious award under the category “Innovative Steps and Citizen-Centric Initiatives Undertaken during 2024–25” at the Regional Passport Officers' Conference 2025, held from June 23 to 25.

The award was presented on June 24, coinciding with the 13th Passport Seva Diwas, by Pabitra Margherita, the Minister of State for External Affairs. It was received by Jonnalagadda Snehaja, IFS, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, in recognition of the RPO’s forward-thinking reforms and dedication to public service.

Telangana Police Recognised For Excellence In Passport Verification

The Telangana Police was also felicitated during the conference for its continued excellence in passport verification and service facilitation. This award was received by Battula Shivadhar Reddy, IPS, Director General, Intelligence, acknowledging the force’s crucial role in supporting passport operations across the state.

Key Reforms And Public-Centric Initiatives by RPO Hyderabad In 2024-2025