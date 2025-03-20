RPF Constable Hit By Train In Haridwar, Suicide Suspected

Haridwar: Body of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was recovered from a railway track in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed he was run over by a train but officials suspect that he may have died by suicide. The case is being probed by the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased, identified as Arvind Tomar, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. According to GRP, Arvind died after being hit by Hooghly Express in Haridwar. The incident triggered chaos at the railway station. On information, RPF and GRP officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Arvind was transferred to Haridwar from Ratlam under Western Railway just a month ago. He wife is posted in Roorkee RPF. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, an official said adding, probe is underway to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step.

Senior officials of RPF and Railway administration inspected the spot and informed Arvind's wife and father about the incident.

Haridwar GRP station in-charge Anuj Singh said, "Body of an RPF constable has been found in Haridwar. At present, it has been sent for autopsy. The family members have been informed. We are investigating why he took to end his life."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).