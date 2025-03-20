ETV Bharat / state

RPF Constable Hit By Train In Haridwar, Suicide Suspected

Deceased, Arvind Tomar's, wife is posted in Roorkee RPF and he was transferred from Western Railway, Ratlam to Haridwar a month ago.

RPF Constable Hit By Train In Haridwar, Suicide Suspected
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Haridwar: Body of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was recovered from a railway track in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed he was run over by a train but officials suspect that he may have died by suicide. The case is being probed by the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased, identified as Arvind Tomar, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. According to GRP, Arvind died after being hit by Hooghly Express in Haridwar. The incident triggered chaos at the railway station. On information, RPF and GRP officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Arvind was transferred to Haridwar from Ratlam under Western Railway just a month ago. He wife is posted in Roorkee RPF. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, an official said adding, probe is underway to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step.

Senior officials of RPF and Railway administration inspected the spot and informed Arvind's wife and father about the incident.

Haridwar GRP station in-charge Anuj Singh said, "Body of an RPF constable has been found in Haridwar. At present, it has been sent for autopsy. The family members have been informed. We are investigating why he took to end his life."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. Youth, Married Woman Found Dead At Home In Haryana, Police Suspect 'Love Affair'
  2. Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide

Haridwar: Body of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable was recovered from a railway track in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed he was run over by a train but officials suspect that he may have died by suicide. The case is being probed by the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP).

The deceased, identified as Arvind Tomar, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. According to GRP, Arvind died after being hit by Hooghly Express in Haridwar. The incident triggered chaos at the railway station. On information, RPF and GRP officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Arvind was transferred to Haridwar from Ratlam under Western Railway just a month ago. He wife is posted in Roorkee RPF. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, an official said adding, probe is underway to ascertain as to why he took the drastic step.

Senior officials of RPF and Railway administration inspected the spot and informed Arvind's wife and father about the incident.

Haridwar GRP station in-charge Anuj Singh said, "Body of an RPF constable has been found in Haridwar. At present, it has been sent for autopsy. The family members have been informed. We are investigating why he took to end his life."

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Read more

  1. Youth, Married Woman Found Dead At Home In Haryana, Police Suspect 'Love Affair'
  2. Andhra Shocker: Father Kills Two Sons Before Dying By Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUICIDERPF CONSTABLE HIT BY TRAINRUN OVER BY A TRAINRPF CONSTABLE DIES IN HARIDWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.