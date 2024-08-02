ETV Bharat / state

RPF Arrests YouTuber For Dangerous Railway Track Stunts

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 6:50 PM IST

YouTuber, Gulzar Sheikh, had uploaded 250 videos, where he was seen placing alleged objects on railway track for being crushed by trains. The YouTuber was arrested from his house in Khandrauli village in Uttar Pradesh by a joint team of RPF and local police on Thursday for endangering public safety.

RPF Arrests YouTuber For Dangerous Railway Track Stunts
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a YouTuber with over two lakh subscribers for endangering public safety by allegedly tampering with railway tracks for publicity, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

A purported video went viral on social media showing a person placing various kinds of alleged objects on railway tracks to be crushed by speeding trains. The video prompted an urgent investigation.

The accused, identified as Gulzar Sheikh, has allegedly uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railways’ safety and operations, the railway officials said.

According to the railway officials, through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on August 1. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and local police arrested Sheikh from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Khandrauli village.

While appreciating RPF, Lucknow Division for the prompt and effective action, DG RPF emphasised that legal action against the accused would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways as well as passengers.

RPF officers reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action while those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.

DG RPF appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts that compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the RPF or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139, the railways said.

Read more

Maut ka Kuan: Stuntman, Associate Injured After Car Stops Midway Due to Flat Tyre in Udaipur

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a YouTuber with over two lakh subscribers for endangering public safety by allegedly tampering with railway tracks for publicity, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

A purported video went viral on social media showing a person placing various kinds of alleged objects on railway tracks to be crushed by speeding trains. The video prompted an urgent investigation.

The accused, identified as Gulzar Sheikh, has allegedly uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railways’ safety and operations, the railway officials said.

According to the railway officials, through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on August 1. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and local police arrested Sheikh from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Khandrauli village.

While appreciating RPF, Lucknow Division for the prompt and effective action, DG RPF emphasised that legal action against the accused would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways as well as passengers.

RPF officers reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action while those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.

DG RPF appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts that compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the RPF or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139, the railways said.

Read more

Maut ka Kuan: Stuntman, Associate Injured After Car Stops Midway Due to Flat Tyre in Udaipur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RPF ARRESTS YOUTUBERYOUTUBER WAS ARRESTEDMINISTRY OF RAILWAYSRAILWAY TRACK STUNT YOUTUBER HELD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.