RPF Arrests YouTuber For Dangerous Railway Track Stunts

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a YouTuber with over two lakh subscribers for endangering public safety by allegedly tampering with railway tracks for publicity, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.
A purported video went viral on social media showing a person placing various kinds of alleged objects on railway tracks to be crushed by speeding trains. The video prompted an urgent investigation.
The accused, identified as Gulzar Sheikh, has allegedly uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railways’ safety and operations, the railway officials said.
According to the railway officials, through a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile and social media presence, RPF Unchahar, Northern Railway registered the offence under various provisions of the Railway Act on August 1. On the same day, a joint team of RPF and local police arrested Sheikh from his residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Khandrauli village.
While appreciating RPF, Lucknow Division for the prompt and effective action, DG RPF emphasised that legal action against the accused would serve as a strong deterrent to persons attempting to compromise the safety of Indian Railways as well as passengers.
RPF officers reiterated the importance of railway safety and assured the public that any attempts to undermine rail safety will be met with firm resolve and strict legal action while those engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to ensure maximum punishment.
DG RPF appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and report any acts that compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the RPF or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139, the railways said.
