Royal Bengal Tigress Bijli Shifted From Raipur To Vantara For Treatment

Raipur: People at Raipur Railway Station were in for a surprise on Tuesday when they saw a passenger in the form of a Royal Bengal tigress. The tigress Bijli was going to Jamnagar in Gujarat for treatment and was safely kept in a cage in the care of experts who were there to ensure that she did not have any discomfort.

Bijli was sent to the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation facility at Vantara in Jamnagar on train number 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Super-Fast Express. Bijli is the pride of Raipur's Jungle Safari and has been ill for the past few days. She was under treatment in Raipur, but her health showed no improvement, following which the Jungle Safari Management decided to send her to Vantara for further treatment.

This tigress from the Raipur Jungle Safari has been suffering from a serious kidney ailment for some time. Estimated to be around 10 years of age, Bijli has always been the centre of attraction at the safari. The Jungle Safari officials said that she had been having trouble eating since August 22.