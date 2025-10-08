Royal Bengal Tigress Bijli Shifted From Raipur To Vantara For Treatment
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Raipur: People at Raipur Railway Station were in for a surprise on Tuesday when they saw a passenger in the form of a Royal Bengal tigress. The tigress Bijli was going to Jamnagar in Gujarat for treatment and was safely kept in a cage in the care of experts who were there to ensure that she did not have any discomfort.
Bijli was sent to the wildlife conservation and rehabilitation facility at Vantara in Jamnagar on train number 12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Super-Fast Express. Bijli is the pride of Raipur's Jungle Safari and has been ill for the past few days. She was under treatment in Raipur, but her health showed no improvement, following which the Jungle Safari Management decided to send her to Vantara for further treatment.
This tigress from the Raipur Jungle Safari has been suffering from a serious kidney ailment for some time. Estimated to be around 10 years of age, Bijli has always been the centre of attraction at the safari. The Jungle Safari officials said that she had been having trouble eating since August 22.
आज जंगल सफारी में अस्वस्थ बाघ को उपचार हेतु जामनगर (गुजरात) रवाना किए जाने की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया।— Kedar Kashyap (@KedarKashyapBJP) October 7, 2025
बाघ के समुचित उपचार के लिए उसे ग्रीन्स जूलॉजिकल रेस्क्यू एंड रिहैबिलिटेशन सेंटर, जामनगर (गुजरात) भेजा जा रहा है, जहाँ विशेषज्ञों द्वारा उसका सघन इलाज किया जाएगा।@vishnudsai… pic.twitter.com/SHDL5Lf1Sc
She was lodged in the parcel van of the train. Chhattisgarh’s Forest Minister Kedar Nath Kashyap informed in a social media post that he had reviewed the preparations for sending the sick tigress to Jamnagar, where experts will provide intensive treatment to her.
He expressed hope that Bijli would recover soon and return to the Jungle Safari. The Forest Department had sought the approval of the Centre for sending the tigress to Jamnagar informing about her critical condition and seeking permission for a special railway coach.
Officials said the permission was granted within 24 hours. The railway authorities also acted promptly providing a coach ensuring her safety, temperature control and comfort. Air-cooling, ventilation and a safe cage were provided within the coach.
The Vantara Centre in Jamnagar is considered the largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility in the country. Numerous tigers, lions, leopards and other rare wild animals and bids have been successfully treated there. Officials said that a team of experts will thoroughly evaluate Bijli's kidney-related problem. Advanced diagnostic tests and therapy will be administered to her if necessary.
Bijli is expected to return soon to the Jungle Safari, where she has been among the most sought-after animals. She has been an integral part of the wildlife family at the facility and has been the most popular among the children.
