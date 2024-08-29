ETV Bharat / state

Royal Bengal Tiger Kills Forest Guard In Assam's Orang National Park

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Dhanmani Deka, a forest guard, was killed by a Royal Bengal Tiger while patrolling a kilometre away from the main gate of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve yesterday. His body was recovered by a forest team outside the Kahibari camp later in the night.

Forest guard Dhanmani Deka mauled to death by tiger (ETV Bharat Photo)

Mangaldoi/Tezpur: A tiger killed a forest guard while he was on patrolling duty at the renowned Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Billpar Anti Poaching camp area of the national park. Body of Dhanmani Deka, who was attacked and subsequently dragged by a tiger, was recovered by forest team later at night outside the Kahibari camp of the national park. The body had fatal injury marks of the attack.

Pradipta Barua, forest officer of Orang National Park told ETV Bharat over phone that the incident took place just a kilometre away from the main gate of the national park when the deceased guard was on duty along with his colleague. He said that the forest guard had disappeared soon after the loud roar of the tiger was heard.

Barua further said that while patrolling, suddenly a Royal Bengal Tiger approached Dhanmani Deka and pounced on him. The tiger then dragged Deka into the dense jungle. Soon after the incident, the national park authorities launched a search operation for the missing forest guard, he said.

A high alert was issued across the park and efforts were initiated to track both the tiger and the missing forest guard. The body of the forest guard was recovered after a few hours of operation, he said.

People of the area are now worried about the man-eater and the incident has sent shock waves across the area.

