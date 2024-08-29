ETV Bharat / state

Royal Bengal Tiger Kills Forest Guard In Assam's Orang National Park

Mangaldoi/Tezpur: A tiger killed a forest guard while he was on patrolling duty at the renowned Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The tragic incident took place at Billpar Anti Poaching camp area of the national park. Body of Dhanmani Deka, who was attacked and subsequently dragged by a tiger, was recovered by forest team later at night outside the Kahibari camp of the national park. The body had fatal injury marks of the attack.

Pradipta Barua, forest officer of Orang National Park told ETV Bharat over phone that the incident took place just a kilometre away from the main gate of the national park when the deceased guard was on duty along with his colleague. He said that the forest guard had disappeared soon after the loud roar of the tiger was heard.

Barua further said that while patrolling, suddenly a Royal Bengal Tiger approached Dhanmani Deka and pounced on him. The tiger then dragged Deka into the dense jungle. Soon after the incident, the national park authorities launched a search operation for the missing forest guard, he said.