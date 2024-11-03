Rowdy Driver Drags Two Traffic Policemen 100 Meters In Delhi

New Delhi: A video of two traffic policemen, an ASI and a head constable, hanging on the bonnet of a car in the Neb Sarai Police Station area of New Delhi went viral. Subsequently, the personnel fell after being dragged for 100 metres.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the traffic police asked the car driver to stop. When the driver tried to speed up, the policemen came in front of the car which hit them and landed them on the bonnet.

It was visible in the video that the car driver tried to throw the personnel away by speeding the vehicle and in a desperate bid to save life, they clung on to the bonnet.

Eyewitnesses said the police personnel shouted for help but the driver did not listen to them and kept driving backwards, right and leftwards to throw them away. In the process, the personnel fell after a jerk but did not sustain any injury. The car driver sped away after seeing them fall.

A CCTV grab of the incident has been analysed by police where the registration number of the vehicle has been spotted and searches are on to nab it. A case has been registered against the rowdy chauffeur.