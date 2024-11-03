ETV Bharat / state

Rowdy Driver Drags Two Traffic Policemen 100 Meters In Delhi

When the driver tried to speed up, the policemen came in front of the car which hit them and landed them on the bonnet.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 30 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

New Delhi: A video of two traffic policemen, an ASI and a head constable, hanging on the bonnet of a car in the Neb Sarai Police Station area of New Delhi went viral. Subsequently, the personnel fell after being dragged for 100 metres.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the traffic police asked the car driver to stop. When the driver tried to speed up, the policemen came in front of the car which hit them and landed them on the bonnet.

It was visible in the video that the car driver tried to throw the personnel away by speeding the vehicle and in a desperate bid to save life, they clung on to the bonnet.

Eyewitnesses said the police personnel shouted for help but the driver did not listen to them and kept driving backwards, right and leftwards to throw them away. In the process, the personnel fell after a jerk but did not sustain any injury. The car driver sped away after seeing them fall.

A CCTV grab of the incident has been analysed by police where the registration number of the vehicle has been spotted and searches are on to nab it. A case has been registered against the rowdy chauffeur.

Also Read:

  1. Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment
  2. Yamunotri Dham In Uttarakhand Closes For Winter On Bhai Dooj

New Delhi: A video of two traffic policemen, an ASI and a head constable, hanging on the bonnet of a car in the Neb Sarai Police Station area of New Delhi went viral. Subsequently, the personnel fell after being dragged for 100 metres.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the traffic police asked the car driver to stop. When the driver tried to speed up, the policemen came in front of the car which hit them and landed them on the bonnet.

It was visible in the video that the car driver tried to throw the personnel away by speeding the vehicle and in a desperate bid to save life, they clung on to the bonnet.

Eyewitnesses said the police personnel shouted for help but the driver did not listen to them and kept driving backwards, right and leftwards to throw them away. In the process, the personnel fell after a jerk but did not sustain any injury. The car driver sped away after seeing them fall.

A CCTV grab of the incident has been analysed by police where the registration number of the vehicle has been spotted and searches are on to nab it. A case has been registered against the rowdy chauffeur.

Also Read:

  1. Kannada Filmmaker Guruprasad Found Dead In Bengaluru Apartment
  2. Yamunotri Dham In Uttarakhand Closes For Winter On Bhai Dooj
Last Updated : 6 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI TRAFFIC POLICEROAD SAFETYRECKLESS DRIVINGFLOUTING TRAFFIC RULERASH DRIVING IN ELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.