Row Over Under-Utilisation Of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Funds In Darjeeling And Kalimpong

Darjeeling: Although a huge amount of money has reportedly been allocated under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, it is alleged that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is not spending the funds properly.

The Central Government allocates the funds under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for development of education in the hills to GTA. However, it is alleged that both the districts have failed to utilise the funds. As a result, the money is being returned every financial year.

School infrastructure development is the main goal of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The money was mainly allocated for classrooms, toilets, drinking water infrastructure, ICT labs, smart classrooms, digital learning materials, teacher recruitment, mid-day meals, training and other activities. According to Sarva Shiksha Mission sources, Rs 560 crore was allocated under the Mission in six years from 2019-20 to 2024-25.

The expenditure under the Mission in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts was only Rs 152 crore during the period. Looking at the expenditure rate, 42.75 per cent was spent in Darjeeling and only 8.45 per cent in Kalimpong.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista raised questions in the Parliament regarding the insufficient utilization of funds. Bista said he received the statistics from Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chowdhury as per which in financial year 2019, there were 1,066 schools in Darjeeling and 470 in Kalimpong under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

In financial year 2024-25, the number of schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong increased to 1,072 and 479 respectively. In the six years from 2019-20 to 2024-25, Darjeeling received an allocation of over Rs 308 crore under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of which Rs 131 crore was spent, which is 42.75 percent of the allocation.

Similarly, during the six years, Kalimpong received over Rs 251 crore of which the expenditure is Rs 21.30 crore which is 8.45 per cent. However, the allocation in Siliguri Education District during the six years is Rs 262.69 crore and the expenditure is Rs 461.80 crore which comes to around 75 per cent utilisation of funds.

"The number of schools in the hills of Darjeeling district is much more than in the plains. Even then, why is the allocated money not being spent? GTA is failing to use the allocated money. Due to this, the students of the hills are being deprived of better education services," said Bista.

The BJP MP strongly criticized GTA by citing the statistics. He further alleged, "The allocated money of the central project Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan was not properly used in the schools in the hills. The primary and secondary schools in the hills are under GTA and its authorities must explain why they failed to spend the allocated money. I suspect that the state government is deliberately diverting the funds allocated for the hills," he said.

An official of the GTA's education department, who did not wish to be named, said, "Currently, GTA does not have any money under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. He claimed the GTA has not received any funds under the scheme for the last two years.

"The bill for improving the infrastructure of the school is sent to the state government. They are the ones who pay the bill. So, it is not known from where the MP is giving that information," he said.

GTA spokesperson Shaktiprasad Sharma said, "The information given by the MP in Delhi is incorrect." Darjeeling District Hill Trinamool Congress President Shanta Chhetri said, "The Central Government does not allocate funds on time and the information given by the MP has no basis. The state government is doing all kinds of development in the hills," Chhetri said.