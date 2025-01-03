Row Over 'Shirt Removing Custom' Should Not Affect Hindu Unity: SNDP Yogam

Thiruvananthapuram: Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Nateshan on Friday said the row over the custom of male devotees removing shirts before entering temples should not affect the unity of Hindus. “There are many sections among the Hindus following various customs and practices. Such issues should not create division among them,” he told reporters.

The issue was sparked by the statement of Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda that the temples should give up the custom of not allowing male devotees wearing shirts into temples. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had welcomed the Swami’s stand and said such practices could be avoided in accordance with the changing times.

This drew a sharp reaction from the NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, who said the government should not interfere with the customs and practices in temples. “All Hindus have the freedom to enter temples without disrupting the practices at the respective places of worship,” he had said.

Nathan said there is nothing new about the statement of Swami Satchidananda. Many temples under SNDP are allowing male devotees to enter temples wearing upper garments. “Some temples may have different practices, but this cannot be abolished in a day,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Kerala Yogakshema Sabha president Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad welcomed the NSS stand and said the customs and practices in temples should be decided by the tantris and others associated with them. “The comment of the Chief Minister on the custom of shirtless entry into temples was unwarranted.

It is not a political issue and not something to be decided by the government,” he said. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prashanth said there should be a healthy discussion on whether timely changes are needed in the customs being followed at various temples. “Without discussing it with all sections, we cannot arrive at a decision,” he said.